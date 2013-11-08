A cigarette pack covered in blood is seen outside a barbershop on Seven Mile Road, where the night before a shooting occurred, in Detroit, November 7, 2013. Detroit police confirmed on Thursday that three people died, in addition to eight who were wounded in a shooting incident on the east side of the troubled city a day earlier. The search continues for two suspects who were believed to have fled the scene in two vehicles after the shooting, police said. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook