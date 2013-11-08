Editor's choice
Police officers push demonstrators as they gather during a municipal employees rally in Santiago, Chile, November 7, 2013. Employees from several municipalities took part in a strike to demand for an increase in their salaries. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Antonio Acuna, 7, plays dress up with a wig and high heel shoes outside the factory where he lives with his family after the postponement of the demolition of their homes in Madrid, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An illustration picture shows the Twitter logo reflected in the eye of a woman in Berlin, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton greets Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on stage at the Annual Freedom Award Benefit Event hosted by the International Rescue Committee at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, November 6, 2013. This year's event honored philanthropist and businessman, George Soros. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A cigarette pack covered in blood is seen outside a barbershop on Seven Mile Road, where the night before a shooting occurred, in Detroit, November 7, 2013. Detroit police confirmed on Thursday that three people died, in addition to eight who were wounded in a shooting incident on the east side of the troubled city a day earlier. The search continues for two suspects who were believed to have fled the scene in two vehicles after the shooting, police said. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Nasima mourns on the grave of her daughter Akhi after her body was identified at a mass grave yard, where all the unidentified victims of Rana Plaza were buried, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks walk down the steps of a fuel handling machine on the spent fuel pool inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
A Palestinian girl holds her sister as they sit outside their dwelling in al-Mugraga in the central Gaza Strip, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A worker reveals the Twitter listing on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (R) challenges Sheriff Tiraspol's Ricardinho during their Europa League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man stands in the sea with his hands on his hips as he watches the sunset in Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (L) speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a photo opportunity before the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Students take part in morning exercises at a school at Berastepu village, as Mount Sinabung spews ash in the backgorund, in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 7, 2013. The students pictured are attending a school outside of the evacuation area. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
A member of a dance performance team performs to cheer on students (not pictured) taking the annual college entrance examinations, in front of an exam hall in Seoul, November 7, 2013. About 650,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea, there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Israel Arzate and his mother Guadalupe Melendez react during a news conference in Mexico City, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Salzburg's Valon Berisha (R) and Alan celebrate winning against Standard Liege after their Europa League soccer match at the Maurice Dufrasne stadium in Liege, Belgium, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Israeli Jewish cafe owner Ze'er Avrahami poses in the window of his Israeli cafe "Sababa" in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin, November 7, 2013. November 9th marks the 75th anniversary of the 'Kristallnacht' ('crystal night' or also referred to as 'night of broken glass') when Nazi thugs conducted a wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms on the streets of Berlin and other cities in 1938. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Palestinian university art students work on a mural depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Nablus, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Britain's Prince Charles poses with volunteers during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel leave their hats during a tour of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier George Washington in the South China Sea, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
