Editor's choice
Filipino soldiers carry Tacloban residents onto a military plane leaving Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Filipino soldiers carry Tacloban residents onto a military plane leaving Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang after a co-operation signing ceremony between Russia and Vietnam at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang after a co-operation signing ceremony between Russia and Vietnam at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A security personnel yawns next to a paramilitary police officer as they ahead of a flag-raising ceremony at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security personnel yawns next to a paramilitary police officer as they ahead of a flag-raising ceremony at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An unmanned remote-controlled miniature aircraft with an attached camera, which rebels say belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen inside a room in Homs, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An unmanned remote-controlled miniature aircraft with an attached camera, which rebels say belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen inside a room in Homs, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman sits at her house in Saidpur village in Islamabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman sits at her house in Saidpur village in Islamabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children play outside the Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a makeshift refuge center for displaced people after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play outside the Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a makeshift refuge center for displaced people after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A bus passes underneath the Oxford Street Christmas lights after they were switched on in central London, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A bus passes underneath the Oxford Street Christmas lights after they were switched on in central London, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Kenya Defence Forces soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia, mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more
A Kenya Defence Forces soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia, mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A member of the Malaysian Air Force loads relief goods into an aircraft at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang airport in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2013, to be sent to victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A member of the Malaysian Air Force loads relief goods into an aircraft at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang airport in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2013, to be sent to victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Samsul Said
England's Stuart Broad bowls a bouncer at Cricket Australia Invitational XI player Kurtis Patterson during their warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground November 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
England's Stuart Broad bowls a bouncer at Cricket Australia Invitational XI player Kurtis Patterson during their warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground November 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Solo woman rower Mylene Paquette of Canada celebrates as she arrives at Lorient harbour, November 12, 2013. Paquette reached Brittany after more than 140 days at sea, to become the first North American woman to row solo accross the Atlantic....more
Solo woman rower Mylene Paquette of Canada celebrates as she arrives at Lorient harbour, November 12, 2013. Paquette reached Brittany after more than 140 days at sea, to become the first North American woman to row solo accross the Atlantic. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Inmates watch a reading event through a window at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates watch a reading event through a window at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with the...more
Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with the next-to-last Jew, who died in 2005, inspired a play. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A sadhu or a Hindu holi man sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple as a bull walks past him in Kathmandu November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sadhu or a Hindu holi man sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple as a bull walks past him in Kathmandu November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A view of flooded streets after rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Haiyan hit Sanya, Hainan province, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/Stringer
A view of flooded streets after rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Haiyan hit Sanya, Hainan province, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/Stringer
Students from the Brazilian Santa Claus school throw their hats into the air, during their graduation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Students from the Brazilian Santa Claus school throw their hats into the air, during their graduation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident inspects one of the statues at the U.S. General Douglas MacArthur shrine that fell at the height of super typhoon Haiyan last Friday in Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident inspects one of the statues at the U.S. General Douglas MacArthur shrine that fell at the height of super typhoon Haiyan last Friday in Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
St Paul's Cathedral is illuminated as people walk across the Millennium Bridge during the evening rush hour in London, November 12, 2013. TREUTERS/Luke MacGregor
St Paul's Cathedral is illuminated as people walk across the Millennium Bridge during the evening rush hour in London, November 12, 2013. TREUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013....more
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Shia Muslim boy uses a knife to gash his head during a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Shia Muslim boy uses a knife to gash his head during a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrived via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrived via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Out top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.