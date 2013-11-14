A passenger looks out of a window of the Holland-America Line Veendam as it docks at the port of Mazatlan, Mexico, November 12, 2013. The ship, coming from San Diego and carrying approximately 2000 passengers, is the first big cruise ship to arrive in the area since 2011. Holland-America, Carnival Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Line among others, had stopped entering the Mazatlan port due to drug-related violence. REUTERS/Stringer