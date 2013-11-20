Editor's choice
A boy sits on a message asking for help written in an area damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy
Fans of Algeria's soccer team hold the country's national flag as they celebrate in downtown Algiers, after their team defeated Burkina Faso in their 2014 World Cup qualifying second leg playoff soccer match, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina more
A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
France's soccer team coach Didier Deschamps is lifted in the air by his team after winning their 2014 World Cup qualifying second leg playoff soccer match against Ukraine at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris November 19, 2013....more
Red-shirted supporters attend a rally at Rajamangala national stadium in Bangkok, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People walk on raised platforms for flood waters in St. Mark Square, during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A single house and a coconut tree on the isolated Manicani Island near the Eastern Samar town of Guiuan is seen devastated in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
France's Mathieu Valbuena (L) challenges Ukraine's Vyacheslav Shevchuk during their 2014 World Cup qualifying second leg playoff soccer match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Princess Charlene of Monaco is seen at the Palace balcony during the Monaco's National Day, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students shout anti-government and anti-U.S. slogans as they protest against the upcoming national gathering called a "loya jirga", in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Kim Jeom-sun, 82, whose husband was abducted in 1972 by North Koreans, sits as a picture of her and her husband hangs on a wall of her house in Busan, October 28, 2013. The recent return of a South Korean fisherman abducted by North Korea more than...more
A Nepalese woman casts her vote during the Constituent Assembly Election in Bhaktapur, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Actor Antonio Banderas and wife Melanie Griffith arrive for the premiere of the movie "Black Nativity" at the Apollo Theatre in the Harlem area of New York, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A survivor of Typhoon Haiyan washes from a broken pipe in a destroyed neighborhood as night falls in Tacloban, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands during a pause in a hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, November 19, 2013. Montt was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of the...more
Spain's Jesus Navas (top) is challenged by South Africa's Thabo Matlaba during their international friendly soccer match at Soccer City in Johannesburg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Students cross Ciherang river on a bamboo raft on their way home from school in Cilangkap village, Lebak Regency in Banten province, Indonesia, November 19, 2013. The raft has been used since January 2013 when the bridge broke due to flooding, local...more
President Obama is pictured alone at sunset as he walks from his limousine to the Oval Office of the White House, after delivering remarks at the Wall Street Journal CEO council annual meeting nearby in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
