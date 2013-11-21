Editor's choice
A destroyed house stands in the midst of fallen trees near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesting students wearing gas masks and carrying fake guns made of cardboard participate in a demonstration in front of the parliament in Sofia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, attends an award ceremony to receive her 2013 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pair of harbour seals wearing satellite linked transmitters on their heads face each after being released into the waters of Howe Sound in Porteau Cove, British Columbia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, November 20, 2013. fter losing their boats and houses in the Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of a destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wojciech Braszczok (C) enters Manhattan Supreme Court in New York November 20, 2013. Braszczok, an undercover New York police detective, was arraigned on gang assault charges for his part in an attack on an SUV driver that was captured on video and went viral on YouTube. The pack of riders is accused of chasing a Range Rover driven by 33-year-old Alexian Lien on September 29 on Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway. The bikers smashed the vehicle's windows, hauled Lien out and beat him, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dirtied books are seen in a flooded house following extreme rainfall in Olbia on Sardinia island, November 20, 2013. A cyclone killed 18 people and made hundreds homeless as extreme rainfall flooded eastern parts of the Mediterranean island. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog through sea foam in the town of Portstewart as gale force winds and wintry showers hit the Coastline in Northern Ireland November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker walks over giant pieces of concrete that will be used to make tunnels for the metro railway, at a casting yard in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman wears a mask while standing on an escalator during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Wendi Deng, wife of Rupert Murdoch, departs New York State Supreme Court after a hearing in New York, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn holds up the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act after signing it into law at a ceremony in Chicago, November 20, 2013. Illinois will be the 16th state to legalize same-sex marriage. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Betar, 102, and his wife Ann, 98, are seen at their home in Fairfield, Connecticut, November 20, 2013. The couple who eloped in 1932 and will be celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary on November 25, recently received the longest-marriage award from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, November 20, 2013. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Uruguay's players celebrate at the end of their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff second leg soccer match against Jordan in Montevideo, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa
President Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to entertainer Oprah Winfrey at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A demonstrator shouts in front of riot police in downtown Rome, during a protest against the construction of high-speed train line TAV, which will link Turin in northern Italy to Lyon in France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a homemade mortar from Maaret al-Naaman town towards the Wadi al-Deif military base, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are located, in Idlib, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter delivering aid takes off in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, November 20, 2013. The helicopter returned shortly to deliver the relief aid after confirming that the village had yet to receive any aid. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Paragliders fly in front of Lima's Miraflores district, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Congolese military personnel walks past an armoury site used by the M23 rebels during a routine patrol in areas previously held by rebels in the Rutshuru territory near the Ugandan border, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
