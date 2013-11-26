Edition:
<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Chinese paramilitary policemen cry as they see off veterans during a farewell ceremony in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mary Joy Fabella, 12, (L) cooks dinner for her family as her father Danivo Fabella, 55, opens canned fish at their makeshift shelter in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan in Palo Leyte city, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters rest at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A street vendor sings a prayer during a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later died in the hospital. Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her gender. El Salvador has the highest incidence of femicide in the world, and Guatemala has the third highest rate, according to a study published by the NGO, The Academic Council on the United Nations System. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin</p>

<p>West Bromwich Albion's Shane Long (L) challenges Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>An asylum seeker smokes a cigarette as he stands with his friends in a forest near the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, Serbia, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A policeman reacts as his group is cornered by anti-government protesters pushing against a barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A member of the Libyan army holds a weapon while on the ground during clashes with members of Islamist militant group Ansar al-Sharia and a Libyan army special forces unit in the Ras Obeida area in Benghazi, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Saskatchewan Roughriders Rob Bagg holds the Grey Cup after his team defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats to win the CFL's 101st Grey Cup championship football game in Regina, Saskatchewan, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Police officers search a building ahead of the court appearance of Czech fugitive and wealthy businessman Radovan Krejcir, on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder at the Palm Ridge court, east of Johannesburg, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves hand as he arrives at the Otopeni airport in Bucharest, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A woman reacts during a meeting to support EU integration at European square in Kiev, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she makes a speech during the Germany's metal worker union IG Metall meeting in Frankfurt, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Nelia Llego, 49, hangs her wet cloths in the ruins of her destroyed neighborhood at Tacloban City, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>People look on as a beggar (L) kneels in front of a store to beg for money with a camel in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 25, 2013. Several beggars with their camels showed up at a business area in the city at noon, kneeling down store after store to beg for money, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A camera assistant holds a television screen showing Manuel Zelaya, former deposed leader of Honduras, as he speaks to the media in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>A demonstrator supporting Pussy Riot stands in front of Quirinale palace in Rome, as Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits his Italian counterpart Giorgio Napolitano, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

<p>Evelyn Hernandez Sanchez, 30, holds an X-ray of her skull at the facial surgery unit at the Rosales hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 4, 2013. A report produced by the Pan American Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that over a quarter of women surveyed in both Guatemala and El Salvador said they had experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner, among women aged 15-49 who had ever been married or lived with a boyfriend. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>A woman walks along the street at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Employee Julia Thomas poses with a diplodocus skeleton named "Misty", at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, southern England, November 25, 2013. The 17 meter dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Wyoming is expected to sell for 600,000 GB pounds (U.S. $970,000) when it is auction as part of the "Evolution" sale at the auction house on November 27. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An anti-deportation protester (C) in the audience shouts against U.S. President Barack Obama (L), stopping him temporarily from delivering remarks during event on immigration reform in San Francsico, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

