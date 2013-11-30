Editors Choice

A Muslim Bosniak boy sits in front of a camp in Sarajevo, November 19, 2013. Several hundred children from the Serb-controlled part of Bosnia faced expulsion from school on November 29 after camping out in Sarajevo for three months in protest at being denied lessons in their native Bosnian language. The protest has revived debate over Bosnia's highly devolved education system, split along ethnic lines between Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks since the end of the country's 1992-95 war. Muslim Bosniaks in two towns in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic withdrew their children from school in early September, demanding they be taught language, history and geography classes in their own tongue. Bosniaks are a minority within the Serb Republic, one of two autonomous regions created under a 1995 peace deal that split power in Bosnia along ethnic lines after a war that killed 100,000 people. As such, they study according to the Serb curriculum but are entitled to Bosnian language, history and geography lessons in schools where they make up a certain proportion of the class. Picture is taken November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic