Demonstrators shield themselves from the sun with an umbrella as they sit in front of riot policemen during a protest against the energy reform bill outside the Senate building in Mexico City December 7, 2013. Lawmakers from Mexico's ruling centrist party and opposition conservatives have reached agreement in principle on a draft energy bill that includes contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses, a top lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday. The bill, which would keep ownership of crude in state hands, is at the center of an economic reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging growth in Latin America's No.2 economy. To match Exclusive MEXICO-REFORMS/ REUTERS/Tomas Bravo