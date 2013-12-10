Editor's Choice
A man carries a wounded girl who survived what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich backed a call for talks with the opposition on Monday to end weeks of protests in Kiev, but tension was high with pro-Europe demonstrators barricading their protest camp in preparation for police intervention. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu adresses a crowd at Johannesburg's Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory December 9, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Mounted Israeli police officers disperse a protest by ultra-Orthodox Jews outside a military prison near the northern city of Haifa, December 9, 2013. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said some 1,000 people took part in the protest on Monday against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment notice. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Anti-government protesters unveil a large Thai flag as they descend on Government House in Bangkok December 9, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament on Monday and called a snap election, but anti-government protest leaders pressed ahead with mass demonstrations seeking to install an unelected body to run the country. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Syrian woman looks out of the window of a container at a refugee camp in Harmanli, 280km (174 miles) east of Sofia December 9, 2013. Bulgaria is currently hosting some 8,800 asylum seekers and refugees, around two-thirds of them being Syrians, according to the UNHCR. Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country, on average receives only around 1,000 asylum seekers and refugees a year. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
A protester who painted his back participates in an anti-corruption day protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi province December 9, 2013. Hundreds of students held a mass rally in Makassar to mark anti-corruption day, according to local reports. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A protester throws a shoe during a protest in downtown Turin December 9, 2013. Police fired tear gas as thousands of farmers, truckers and unemployed people disrupted road and rail traffic in cities across Italy on Monday in protests aimed against targets ranging from banks to the tax collection agency, Equitalia. REUTERS/Stringer
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls of the cathedral in the City of London December 9, 2013. The choristers are preparing for numerous upcoming holiday services and concerts. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. Patients with respiratory diseases have largely increased after days of smoggy weather in the city, according to local media. A coal-dependent manufacturing base has made China the world's biggest contributor to climate change, while high and rising local air-pollution levels have sparked widespread complains from the public nationwide. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk into a makeshift chapel at Independence Square in Kiev December 9, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, facing mass street protests over his U-turn in policy away from Europe towards Russia, on Monday backed a call for talks involving the opposition to work out a compromise, his website said. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A lifesized doll, adorned with a Santa hat, is seen above the doorway of a restaurant along a street at Tokyo's Shinjuku shopping and business district December 9, 2013. Japanese business confidence improved in the three months to December and is predicted to continue rising, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to evidence of a steady recovery in the world's third-largest economy. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Family members listen to speakers at the public memorial for police constable John Zivcic in Toronto December 9, 2013. Zivcic died December 2, from injuries he sustained in a car crash while in pursuit of another vehicle. He was Toronto's 26th officer to die while on duty since the Toronto police force began in 1957. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Pool
Students from the School of Communication and Art of the University of Sao Paulo perform a skit titled "Blind Ones" as a protest against consumerism inside a shopping mall of Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte state, December 9, 2013. The group plans to take the protest to cities in Europe and North America in 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimares
People stand near a burning truck loaded with gasoline after it collided at Bintaro district in Jakarta, December 9, 2013. A crowded commuter train crashed into a fuel tanker on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital on Monday, killing at least 10 people in a huge explosion and injuring scores. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A flock of pigeons flies with a prototype "parcelcopter" of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn December 9, 2013. DHL on Monday showed its prototype "parcelcopter," which is a modified microdrone that costs 40,000 euros ($54,900) and can carry packages up to 1.2 kg (2.65 pounds). REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A street vendor offers buttons with pictures of Nelson Mandela outside the house where Mandela resided in when he lived in the township of Soweto December 9, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Greenpeace activist is detained by gendarmes, after the group protested against a Canadian company's plan to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in Romania by digging up the front yard of Romania's parliament, in Bucharest December 9, 2013. A special Romanian parliament commission overwhelmingly rejected a draft bill that would have allowed Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the small Carpathian town of Rosia Montana last month. However, parliament plans to revise a mining law that could open way for the project. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projected onto the face of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Abu Nazeer, a 24-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, stands in his damaged appartment in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children look on as riot police go to block a street near the presidential administration building during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. Hundreds of protesters blocked several main streets in the center of Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday, eyewitnesses said, responding to calls from opposition leaders to defend their demonstration from possible police intervention. REUTERS/Mykhailo Petiakh
Sevilla soccer club President Jose Maria del Nido stands during a news conference where he announced his resignation after being sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzlement and breaching the course of justice, in Seville December 9, 2013. Del Nido was convicted of charging a local authority for millions of euros for work that was either unnecessary or never even carried out during his time as an attorney there from 1999-2003. REUTERS/Javier Diaz
Brian Sullivan (L) stands with Carlee Soto (C) and Erica Laffferty, family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as they listen to a statement about the formation of the website mysandyhookfamily.org created for victim's families in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 9, 2013. The Connecticut town of Newtown on Monday asked for privacy and a restrained media presence ahead of the anniversary of the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) officer looks at his mobile phone as he speaks with two Hui'an maiden tourist guides in Hui'an county, Fujian province December 8, 2013. Hui'an maidens, or Hui'an women, are a group of female residents in Hui'an county of southeastern China's Fujian province. Most of them are Han Chinese, and they are well known for their distinctive costumes and clothing. REUTERS/Stringer
