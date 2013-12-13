Editor's Choice

Japanese flamenco student Maika Kubo, 24, poses for a photograph in the old monastery of San Jeronimo in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 20, 2013. Kubo began learning the traditional southern Spanish style of music and dance while at university in Japan, where she studied languages. Her passion led her to come to Spain, where she has now been living for over a year, taking flamenco classes, working as a shop assistant and doing various other jobs. "Flamenco makes me feel so alive," she said. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo