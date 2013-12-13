Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Winter swimmers (R) try to pull an elderly man (L) out of icy waters after he was trapped in a partially frozen lake at a park in Changchun, Jilin province December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk on a snow-covered road in winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. Schools and offices in Jerusalem and parts of the occupied West Bank were closed and public transport briefly suspended after heavy snowfall on Thursday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A man holds South African national flags as he stands in a queue at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. Thousands of people lined the streets to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Japanese flamenco student Maika Kubo, 24, poses for a photograph in the old monastery of San Jeronimo in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 20, 2013. Kubo began learning the traditional southern Spanish style of music and dance while at university in Japan, where she studied languages. Her passion led her to come to Spain, where she has now been living for over a year, taking flamenco classes, working as a shop assistant and doing various other jobs. "Flamenco makes me feel so alive," she said. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>People from neighbouring villages watch a bullfight in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, December 11, 2013. About 56 bulls from 56 nearby villages participated in the traditional event which was aimed to improve the relations between villages. Picture taken December 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A couple shares a kiss at a barricade set up by pro-European integration protestors in central Kiev, December 12, 2013. Ukrainian protesters stood their ground after a sweep by riot police and their leaders dismissed an offer of talks from a president they say must quit for favouring ties with Russia over the European Union. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk through the falling snow in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A displaced family take shelter under a plane in Bangui December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic on Wednesday during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to stop the bloodshed. Medical charity Medical Charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that an improvised centre for more than 20,000 displaced people at Bangui airport was lacking food, shelter and toilets. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

<p>A woman cries after paying her respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Footprints can be seen along the ice covered shore as the reflection of the skyline can be seen on the surface of Lake Michigan in Chicago where temperatures have dropped well below freezing December 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks into a room before delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 12, 2013. Putin conceded for the first time on Thursday that Russia's economic problems were home-grown but vowed not to abandon the spending promises he made on returning to the Kremlin last year. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>People sing during the "Nelson Mandela: A Life Celebrated" memorial service at Cape Town Stadium December 11, 2013. Picture taken December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>A man holding an umbrella prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm in winter December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Democrat Party leader and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva (C) gestures as he arrives at Bangkok criminal court in Bangkok December 12, 2013. Abhisit is indicted on murder charges over the 2010 military crackdown on protesters that left over 90 people dead during the protracted demonstrations. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Australia's captain Michael Clarke poses for a photograph in his batting gear after a training session at the WACA ground in Perth December 12, 2013. England will play Australia in the third Ashes cricket test starting December 13. The hosts could recapture the Ashes with victory at the WACA after dominant wins in the opening two tests in the five-match series in Brisbane and Adelaide. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta (C) poses with traders in robes following company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 12, 2013. Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, rose seven percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Hasan Jamil, son of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, gestures from a vehicle as he leaves Dhaka Central Jail after meeting with his father, in Dhaka December 12, 2013. Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the execution of Mollah, who is found guilty of war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, rejecting his request for a review of the death sentence, in a case that has heightened political tension less than a month before elections are due. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the State Opera ballet dance during a dress rehearsal of "Etudes" in Vienna December 12, 2013. The performance is part of "Ballet-Hommage" which will premiere on December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Members of the Palestinian civil defense ride a boat as they evacuate boys following heavy rains on a stormy day in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Bus driver Edilson, 45, also known as "Fumassa", drives while wearing a Santa Claus outfit inside an urban bus decorated with Christmas motives in Santo Andre, outskirts of Sao Paulo December 10, 2013. Fumassa dresses as Santa Claus every year while driving his bus. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>People duck under and jump over the turnstiles without paying to protest against a fare hike, at Pino Suarez subway station in Mexico City December 12, 2013. According to local media, Mexico City authorities raised the subway fare from 3 Pesos to 5 Pesos, an approximate increase of $0.15, starting December 13. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A man and a woman hold an umbrella while queuing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. Thousands of people lined the streets to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Baraka (L) and Diego Sacoman of Brazil's Ponte Preta react after losing their Copa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match to Argentina's Lanus in Buenos Aires December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

