Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 16, 2013 | 1:25pm GMT

Editor's choice

<p>Anda, a local boy, looks out from his hut's window at the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anda, a local boy, looks out from his hut's window at the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, December 16, 2013

Anda, a local boy, looks out from his hut's window at the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 24
<p>Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 16, 2013

Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 24
<p>African migrants walk on a road after choosing to permanently leave their open detention facility, which began operating last week in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants walk on a road after choosing to permanently leave their open detention facility, which began operating last week in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, December 16, 2013

African migrants walk on a road after choosing to permanently leave their open detention facility, which began operating last week in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Pro-European integration protester waves a Ukrainian national flag as she stands on a statue during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Pro-European integration protester waves a Ukrainian national flag as she stands on a statue during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Pro-European integration protester waves a Ukrainian national flag as she stands on a statue during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 24
<p>A man looks for survivors inside a pick-up truck at a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man looks for survivors inside a pick-up truck at a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, December 16, 2013

A man looks for survivors inside a pick-up truck at a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
5 / 24
<p>South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (C), Winnie Mandela (L), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Graca Machel (R), widow of Mandela, attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (C), Winnie Mandela (L), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Graca Machel (R), widow of Mandela, attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool more

Monday, December 16, 2013

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (C), Winnie Mandela (L), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Graca Machel (R), widow of Mandela, attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 24
<p>President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

President Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughter Sasha check out the funny face by one of a team of elves - made up of former patients of the Children's National Medical Center - who greeted the Obamas as they arrived for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 24
<p>Right-wing extremists clash with members of an anti-Nazism demonstration in the Stockholm suburb of Karrtorp, Sweden, December 15, 2013. One policeman and two others were injured whilst 28 persons were arrested, local media said. REUTERS/Hampus Andersson/TT News Agency</p>

Right-wing extremists clash with members of an anti-Nazism demonstration in the Stockholm suburb of Karrtorp, Sweden, December 15, 2013. One policeman and two others were injured whilst 28 persons were arrested, local media said. REUTERS/Hampus...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

Right-wing extremists clash with members of an anti-Nazism demonstration in the Stockholm suburb of Karrtorp, Sweden, December 15, 2013. One policeman and two others were injured whilst 28 persons were arrested, local media said. REUTERS/Hampus Andersson/TT News Agency

Close
9 / 24
<p>Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, December 15, 2013. Every year, thousands of youths leave their parents to spend weeks in the care of traditional leaders at an initiation school where they are circumcised, a rite of passage commonly referred to as "Ukwaluka" or "going to the mountain". REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, December 15, 2013. Every year, thousands of youths leave their parents to spend weeks in the care of traditional leaders at an initiation school where they are...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

Initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, December 15, 2013. Every year, thousands of youths leave their parents to spend weeks in the care of traditional leaders at an initiation school where they are circumcised, a rite of passage commonly referred to as "Ukwaluka" or "going to the mountain". REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 24
<p>Typhoon survivors stand at the entrance of a toppled house that has become a makeshift shelter in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Typhoon survivors stand at the entrance of a toppled house that has become a makeshift shelter in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, December 16, 2013

Typhoon survivors stand at the entrance of a toppled house that has become a makeshift shelter in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 24
<p>A homeless person smokes a cigarette on the pavement as revelers dressed as Santa Claus for the SantaCon event walk past during snowfall in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A homeless person smokes a cigarette on the pavement as revelers dressed as Santa Claus for the SantaCon event walk past during snowfall in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 16, 2013

A homeless person smokes a cigarette on the pavement as revelers dressed as Santa Claus for the SantaCon event walk past during snowfall in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 24
<p>Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet celebrates after winning Chile's presidential elections, in Santiago, December 15, 2013. Bachelet was elected as Chile's president again on Sunday in a landslide victory that should hand the center-leftist the mandate she sought to push ahead with wide-reaching reforms. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet celebrates after winning Chile's presidential elections, in Santiago, December 15, 2013. Bachelet was elected as Chile's president again on Sunday in a landslide victory that should hand the...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet celebrates after winning Chile's presidential elections, in Santiago, December 15, 2013. Bachelet was elected as Chile's president again on Sunday in a landslide victory that should hand the center-leftist the mandate she sought to push ahead with wide-reaching reforms. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
13 / 24
<p>Displaced refugees are seen in a camp in an airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Displaced refugees are seen in a camp in an airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 16, 2013

Displaced refugees are seen in a camp in an airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
14 / 24
<p>United States Secretary of State John Kerry rides a boat through the Mekong River Delta December 15, 2013. It was the first time Kerry has returned to the Mekong River Delta since he commanded a swift patrol boat during the Vietnam War. He used the visit to highlight the threat from climate change and upstream development on the livelihoods of millions of fisherman and farmers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

United States Secretary of State John Kerry rides a boat through the Mekong River Delta December 15, 2013. It was the first time Kerry has returned to the Mekong River Delta since he commanded a swift patrol boat during the Vietnam War. He used the...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

United States Secretary of State John Kerry rides a boat through the Mekong River Delta December 15, 2013. It was the first time Kerry has returned to the Mekong River Delta since he commanded a swift patrol boat during the Vietnam War. He used the visit to highlight the threat from climate change and upstream development on the livelihoods of millions of fisherman and farmers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 24
<p>Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a televised address as a cat stands on a chair in a house in Donegal, Ireland, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a televised address as a cat stands on a chair in a house in Donegal, Ireland, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, December 16, 2013

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a televised address as a cat stands on a chair in a house in Donegal, Ireland, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
16 / 24
<p>Jehovah's Witnesses clear chairs and flowers after an assembly at Azteca stadium in Mexico City December 15, 2013. Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses finished their assembly six hours before the Mexico league soccer final match between Club America and Leon in the same stadium. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Jehovah's Witnesses clear chairs and flowers after an assembly at Azteca stadium in Mexico City December 15, 2013. Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses finished their assembly six hours before the Mexico league soccer final match between Club America and...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

Jehovah's Witnesses clear chairs and flowers after an assembly at Azteca stadium in Mexico City December 15, 2013. Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses finished their assembly six hours before the Mexico league soccer final match between Club America and Leon in the same stadium. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
17 / 24
<p>An Arapahoe high school student arrives with flowers for a prayer vigil at the school in Centennial, Colorado December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An Arapahoe high school student arrives with flowers for a prayer vigil at the school in Centennial, Colorado December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, December 16, 2013

An Arapahoe high school student arrives with flowers for a prayer vigil at the school in Centennial, Colorado December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. Senator John McCain speaks with Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko during a mass rally by pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on Kiev's main square on Sunday that Ukraine's destiny lay in Europe and that it would make Europe better. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks with Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko during a mass rally by pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks with Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko during a mass rally by pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on Kiev's main square on Sunday that Ukraine's destiny lay in Europe and that it would make Europe better. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 24
<p>Russian artist Vasily Slonov and an assistant carry a giant axe decorated with a portrait of Russian businessman and politician Mikhail Prokhorov from his workshop as he prepares for an exhibition of his new art project in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 15, 2013. The artist has chemically engraved portraits of Soviet and Russian political figures on a series of butchers' axes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Russian artist Vasily Slonov and an assistant carry a giant axe decorated with a portrait of Russian businessman and politician Mikhail Prokhorov from his workshop as he prepares for an exhibition of his new art project in Russia's Siberian city of...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

Russian artist Vasily Slonov and an assistant carry a giant axe decorated with a portrait of Russian businessman and politician Mikhail Prokhorov from his workshop as he prepares for an exhibition of his new art project in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 15, 2013. The artist has chemically engraved portraits of Soviet and Russian political figures on a series of butchers' axes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
20 / 24
<p>Aston Villa's Matthew Lowton (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Aston Villa's Matthew Lowton (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, December 16, 2013

Aston Villa's Matthew Lowton (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 24
<p>Women prepare to vote inside a booth during the presidential election at Santiago, Chile, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez</p>

Women prepare to vote inside a booth during the presidential election at Santiago, Chile, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Monday, December 16, 2013

Women prepare to vote inside a booth during the presidential election at Santiago, Chile, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Roma squatter (top R) watches performer Shisha Rainbow (L) pose as a manga character during a photo shoot in a derelict factory in Berlin, December 9, 2013. Germans, Brits, Danes, Austrians and Dutch are having second thoughts about a second wave of eastward EU enlargement in 2007, which made such poor countries members of the bloc but with a seven-year delay for access to some countries' job markets. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Roma squatter (top R) watches performer Shisha Rainbow (L) pose as a manga character during a photo shoot in a derelict factory in Berlin, December 9, 2013. Germans, Brits, Danes, Austrians and Dutch are having second thoughts about a second wave...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Roma squatter (top R) watches performer Shisha Rainbow (L) pose as a manga character during a photo shoot in a derelict factory in Berlin, December 9, 2013. Germans, Brits, Danes, Austrians and Dutch are having second thoughts about a second wave of eastward EU enlargement in 2007, which made such poor countries members of the bloc but with a seven-year delay for access to some countries' job markets. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
23 / 24
<p>A man waves a South African national flag as he looks out toward the grave of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A man waves a South African national flag as he looks out toward the grave of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Monday, December 16, 2013

A man waves a South African national flag as he looks out toward the grave of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

15 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures