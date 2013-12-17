Editor's choice
Visitors stand around a bronze statue of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela hours after it was unveiled as part of Day of Reconciliation celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more
Visitors stand around a bronze statue of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela hours after it was unveiled as part of Day of Reconciliation celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle...more
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The 700 kilogram (1,543 lb) cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen,...more
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The 700 kilogram (1,543 lb) cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. Picture taken December 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in Delhi December 16, 2012, beaten and then pushed out...more
A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in Delhi December 16, 2012, beaten and then pushed out onto the street along with her male companion. She died two weeks later amid an outpouring of anger across India. Four men were sentenced to death while a teenager was sentenced to juvenile custody. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. Police arrested more than 20 indigenous people who occupied the...more
Police officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. Police arrested more than 20 indigenous people who occupied the abandoned museum on Sunday as a protest agaisnt its demolition, as part of renovations ahead of Brazil's 2014 World Cup, according to local media. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near their houses that are flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person...more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near their houses that are flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens, November 21, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture...more
An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens, November 21, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A woman watches as a newly married couple poses for their photo shoot in Duomo's square in downtown Milan, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman watches as a newly married couple poses for their photo shoot in Duomo's square in downtown Milan, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Bodies of passengers lie beside a bus after it fell off an elevated expressway and crashed into a van below in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Volunteers prepare to form a large flag of Bangladesh as the nation celebrates National Victory Day at the National Parade ground in Dhaka, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Volunteers prepare to form a large flag of Bangladesh as the nation celebrates National Victory Day at the National Parade ground in Dhaka, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Pro-European integration protester builds a new barricade in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Pro-European integration protester builds a new barricade in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Demonstrators place a wooden cross at the grave of activist Marisela Escobedo to mark the anniversary of her death at a cementery in Ciudad Juarez December 16, 2013. Escobedo was shot in the head on the night of December 16, 2010 by unknown gunmen...more
Demonstrators place a wooden cross at the grave of activist Marisela Escobedo to mark the anniversary of her death at a cementery in Ciudad Juarez December 16, 2013. Escobedo was shot in the head on the night of December 16, 2010 by unknown gunmen while she staged a vigil in front of the governor's office in the state capital of Chihuahua demanding progress in the case where her teenage daughter Rubi's body was found mutilated in a garbage bin in 2009. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pornchai Kaokew of Thailand fights for the ball with Mohd Hanafiah Dolah (3) of Malaysia during their Men's Regu Final sepak takraw match at the 27th SEA Games in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pornchai Kaokew of Thailand fights for the ball with Mohd Hanafiah Dolah (3) of Malaysia during their Men's Regu Final sepak takraw match at the 27th SEA Games in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pakistani Christian boys decorate a Christmas tree on the roof of their house in Islamabad, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Pakistani Christian boys decorate a Christmas tree on the roof of their house in Islamabad, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. Demand for British trained butlers from countries like China, Russia and the Middle East...more
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. Demand for British trained butlers from countries like China, Russia and the Middle East has surged in the last year, according to local media. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
African American Santa Claus Langston Patterson (L) , 77, poses with four-month-old Raelyn Price and her grandmother Gloria Boissiere looks on, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa...more
African American Santa Claus Langston Patterson (L) , 77, poses with four-month-old Raelyn Price and her grandmother Gloria Boissiere looks on, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa since 2004 at the mall, which is one of the few in the country with a black Santa Claus. A New Mexico teacher who told an African American student that Santa Claus was white has been put on paid administrative leave, an official said on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korean girls carry firewood on their backs as they walk on the banks of Yalu River, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Korea, December 16, 2013....more
North Korean girls carry firewood on their backs as they walk on the banks of Yalu River, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Korea, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Kashmiri Muslim women carry plastic baskets filled with cow dung on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women carry plastic baskets filled with cow dung on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A National Security Agency (NSA) data gathering facility is seen in Bluffdale, south of Salt Lake City, Utah, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A National Security Agency (NSA) data gathering facility is seen in Bluffdale, south of Salt Lake City, Utah, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
AS Roma's Gervinho (L) is tackled by AC Milan's goalkeeper Gabriel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
AS Roma's Gervinho (L) is tackled by AC Milan's goalkeeper Gabriel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A relative waits as naval policemen continue their search for five missing persons at Meco beach, near Sesimbra, Portugal, December 16, 2013. Rescuers continued their search for five missing youth at Meco beach after seven friends aged 21 to 25 were...more
A relative waits as naval policemen continue their search for five missing persons at Meco beach, near Sesimbra, Portugal, December 16, 2013. Rescuers continued their search for five missing youth at Meco beach after seven friends aged 21 to 25 were swept away by a wave last Sunday, authorities reported. Of the friends, one survived, another was found dead, and four girls and a boy remain missing. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Women carry a floral tribute at an event to mark the anniversary of the brutal gang rape of a student on a bus in Delhi, outside the Indian High Commission in central London, December 16, 2013. The rape and assault lead to the death of the victim and...more
Women carry a floral tribute at an event to mark the anniversary of the brutal gang rape of a student on a bus in Delhi, outside the Indian High Commission in central London, December 16, 2013. The rape and assault lead to the death of the victim and to widespread protests against violence towards women. Nirbhaya, which means "fearless one", was the name given to the victim of the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A couple embrace as they stand near a bronze statue of late former South African President Nelson Mandela hours after it was unveiled as part of Day of Reconciliation celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees...more
A couple embrace as they stand near a bronze statue of late former South African President Nelson Mandela hours after it was unveiled as part of Day of Reconciliation celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.