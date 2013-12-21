Editor's Choice
Clara Gantt, the 94-year-old widow of U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Gantt, weeps in front of her her husband's casket after it was lowered from the plane before dawn on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California December 20, 2013. Gantt, who never remarried after her husband died in captivity in the Korean War in 1951, had a tearful encounter with his flag-draped coffin on Friday in Los Angeles, when his recently identified remains arrived by plane. REUTERS
A member of the Socialist Workers Party (R) kicks a demonstrator to prevent him from attacking a store, during a rally commemorating the 12th anniversary of the social and economic crisis that led to former President Fernando De la Rua's resignation, in Buenos Aires December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A female grey seal protects her pup from another female on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast near Seahouses, northern England November 18 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Africa Union peacekeeping soldiers take strategic positions to quell street violence in neighbourhoods in the Central African Republic's capital Bangui December 20, 2013. Christian militia attacked Muslim neighbourhoods in the capital of the Central African Republic on Friday, as France appealed to European partners for assistance in quelling months of religious violence in its former colony. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A farmer uses a stick to hit policemen during a rally against the government's new property tax outside the parliament in Athens December 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Members of social pressure group Berri Otxoak walk through Bilbao performing a "Via Crucis" against Social Services cuts, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man looks through a window at a polling centre in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo December 20, 2013. Madagascar's voters cast ballots on Friday in a run-off presidential election, but many expect old political rifts to persist and see no quick fix for their battered economy after a coup five years ago drove away investors and donors. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A male giraffe named Benny is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris December 20, 2013. The giraffes, one male and sixteen females, remained at the zoo during the period of renovation. Inaugurated in 1934, the Paris Zoo will reopen in April 2014 after being closed for four-years for renovation, transforming the zoo with new quarters for animals and greater information for visitors about the animals and their environment. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ukrainian pro-EU demonstrators stand guard on a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Students from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training hug and cry during a group dinner on the outskirts of Beijing, December 14, 2013. Former Chinese soldier Chen Yongqing has big ambitions for his bodyguard training school Tianjiao, which he says is China's first professional academy to train former soldiers and others as personal security guards. Chen charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each protector as China's rich and famous look to bolster their safety and sense of importance. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers at South Carolina Boeing work on a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Interior Ministry personnel blocks pro-EU demonstrators near the presidential administration building in Kiev December 20, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday criticised opposition leaders, who have brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets, for harbouring their own political ambitions and conducting "revolutionary" actions. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People stand in the sun outside the Bank of England in London December 20, 2013. Standard & Poor's confirmed Britain's last remaining triple A credit rating on Friday, but said it could cut the top-notch ranking if the country's economic recovery was not sustained. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel December 20, 2013. The Hula Valley is a stopping point for hundreds of species of birds along their migration route between the northern and southern hemispheres. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A demonstrator reacts at a fountain that emulates the Iguazu Falls during a rally commemorating the 12th anniversary of the social and economic crisis that led to Argentine former President Fernando De la Rua's resignation, in Buenos Aires December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Palestinian boy dressed as Santa Claus holds a Palestinian flag as he stands in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of al-Masara near Bethlehem December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stack bricks before carrying them at a brick factory in Lalitpur December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman wears a mask while holding another as she sits on a public bus during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 20, 2013. China has launched its national "V" standard for gasoline which will become a national requirement from Jan 2018, the government said, as it moves to clean up smoggy air in the world's largest auto market and second largest oil consumer. REUTERS/Aly Song
Contestant in the "Miss World Sevilla" pageant Mercedes Molina, 19, is seen backstage before the start of the pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 5, 2013. Molina was one of twenty contestants but was eliminated before the final round. The winner of the pageant will go on to compete in the Miss World Spain beauty contest in 2014. Picture taken December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A labourer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. China laid out a detailed three-year plan in early August to restructure its massive shipbuilding industry, urging local governments to halt approvals of new projects and companies to build high-tech vessels. While state-owned and better quality private shipyards now have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many of whom have already run out of work. Picture taken October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. A federal judge struck down Utah's ban on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional on Friday, handing a major victory to gay rights activists in a conservative state where the Mormon church wields considerable influence. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Palm trees cast their shadows on a wall surrounding Jerusalem's Old City as an Orthodox Jewish man walks past December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A members of the emergency services walks in front of a bus which crashed into a tree in Kennington, south London, December 20, 2013. 23 people were injured, two seriously, in the crash according to the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Passengers sit in a train which was delayed due to fog on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Jammu December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gupta Gupta
