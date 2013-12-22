Editor's Choice
A bride and groom kiss as they visit Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in Kiev December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child sleeps at a temporary camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in a church building in the Central African Republic capital of Bangui December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Runners dance at the finish line of the Ugly Sweater Run at National Harbor in Fort Washington, Maryland December 21, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Bosnian miner smokes a cigarette before a shower after getting out of the coal mine "Sretno" (Good Luck), near the central Bosnian town of Breza December 20, 2013. Miners' Day falls on December 21 in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic more
Palestinian relatives of 22-year-old Palestinian Odah Hamad mourns during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A SPLA soldier gestures as he sits in a vehicle in Juba December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Fatima Khan, mother of the British surgeon who died in a Syrian prison, reacts after seeing the body of her son Abbas Khan in the Hotel-Dieu de France Hospital in Beirut December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Pro-European integration protesters carry upturned portraits of Ukrainian officials in Kiev December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A parked car is seen with a stone in its window after clashes in front of the 'Rote Flora' cultural centre during a demonstration in Hamburg, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A pro-EU demonstrator holds a shield as he stands guard in front of barricades during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Media members surround a woman as she takes off her top as a protest, at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rigo Barragan, 6, watches the sun set on the winter solstice in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ronaldinho (R) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro reacts after fighting for the ball with Gao Lin (L) of China's Guangzhou Evergrande during their 2013 FIFA Club World Cup third place soccer match in Marrakech stadium, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Children play games as they wait in line for holiday gifts and toys to be distributed to underprivileged children at the Fred Jordan Mission in Los Angeles December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demonstrators attend a pro-choice protest against the government's proposed new abortion law in Bilbao, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes row boats on the Venice canal December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Residents sit outside their shanty houses along the Andriantany waste water channel where "La Reunion Kely" is located in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson (L) challenges Norwich City's Bradley Johnson during their English Premier League soccer match at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
People carry portraits of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as they attend a gathering marking the 130th anniversary of his birthday in Stalin's hometown town of Gori, some 80 km (50 miles) west of Tbilisi, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/David...more
The druid Merlin walks towards the stones as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge in Amesbury, southern England December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A pro-European integration protester brings out tea cups inside an improvised kitchen at Independence Square in Kiev December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A soccer fan, wearing a Brazil's soccer team jersey, holds a placard during a protest against corruption in the football, in Sao Paulo December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
