Editor's Choice

Huang Chuncai, a 37-year-old Hunan province native, lies on a bed as doctors prepare for a surgery to remove tumors from his face at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 25, 2013. The surgery successfully removed a part of Huang's tumors which weighs about 3.3lbs on the left cheek. He is expected to have two more surgeries, local media reported. Huang suffers from neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that primarily affects the development and growth of nerve tissues. REUTERS