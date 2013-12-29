Editor's Choice
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (
Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (
Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS
Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS
Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar...more
Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar University campus in Cairo's Nasr City district December 28, 2013. REUTERS
Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.