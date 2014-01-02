Editor's Choice
A man watches the sunrise on New Year's Day at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Diana Vy of Philadelphia strikes a pose as she is photographed by friends amid police and confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
(From left) U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Diana Taylor, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo watch during Bill de Blasio's public inauguration for the mayor of New York at City Hall in New York January 1, 2014. Bill de Blasio was formally inaugurated as New York City's 109th mayor on Wednesday at a City Hall ceremony where he promised to take "dead aim" at closing the affordability gap he has decried as New York's tale of two cities. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Pope Francis kisses a baby Jesus statue as he leads a mass at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Ice covers an apartment building which was destroyed by an explosion and a fire in Minneapolis January 1, 2014. The explosion and fire at a Minneapolis apartment building injured about a dozen people, who were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/David Bailey
A boy stands next to a camel in the desert of Ghat, during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, in the Libyan desert about 1,360km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 28, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. Picture taken December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Graffiti is seen on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley January 1, 2014. A panel of Israeli cabinet ministers endorsed proposed legislation on Sunday to annex an area of the occupied West Bank likely to be the eastern border of a future Palestinian state. The Jordan Valley region of the West Bank which Israel captured in a 1967 war and Palestinians seek as part of their future state, has been a focus of recent disagreement. Palestinians reject Israel's demand to maintain a security presence there. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maurizio Palmulli, known as Mister Ok, dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations, in Rome January 1, 2014. Four men dived the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made rocket launcher in Old Aleppo, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Employees of Hyundai Motor Group salute the national flag during the company's new year ceremony in Seoul January 2, 2014. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 4 percent this year to a combined 7.86 million vehicles, the pair said in regulatory filings on Thursday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014. Austria's Thomas Diethart won ahead of his compatriot Thomas Morgenstern and Ammann. The prestigious four-hills tournament will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem January 1, 2014. Ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem on Wednesday against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, a proposal supported by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the burden on Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party hold torches as they take part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo January 1, 2014. Many people from across Japan visit shrines and temples to make new year wishes as they pray for the safety of the household, good relationships and success in business on the first day of the New Year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Tuareg band performs a traditional dance during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, about 1,360 km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 29, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Kashmiri men try to push their boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. The Srinagar-Jammu highway, Kashmir valley's link with the country, has been closed on Tuesday following heavy snowfall, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Chelsea's Gary Cahill (L) is challenged by Southampton's Rickie Lambert during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
