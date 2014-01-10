Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2014 | 1:00pm GMT

Editor's Choice

<p>Devotees struggle to hold the Jesus of the Black Nazarene during a grand procession in Manila January 9, 2014. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is believed to have healing powers in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Devotees struggle to hold the Jesus of the Black Nazarene during a grand procession in Manila January 9, 2014. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Devotees struggle to hold the Jesus of the Black Nazarene during a grand procession in Manila January 9, 2014. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is believed to have healing powers in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
1 / 24
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014. Christie on Thursday fired a top aide at the center of a brewing scandal that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge to settle a political score. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014. Christie on Thursday fired a top aide at the center of a brewing scandal that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014. Christie on Thursday fired a top aide at the center of a brewing scandal that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge to settle a political score. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 24
<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 10, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>Afghan girls walk on snow as they head home in Kabul January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan girls walk on snow as they head home in Kabul January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, January 10, 2014

Afghan girls walk on snow as they head home in Kabul January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
4 / 24
<p>Students cheer as thousands of anti-government protesters march past their school in Bangkok January 9, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok again on Thursday, testing support for a planned "shutdown" of the capital next week, and a survey showed consumer confidence slumped last month because of the crisis. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Students cheer as thousands of anti-government protesters march past their school in Bangkok January 9, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok again on Thursday, testing support for a planned "shutdown" of the...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Students cheer as thousands of anti-government protesters march past their school in Bangkok January 9, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok again on Thursday, testing support for a planned "shutdown" of the capital next week, and a survey showed consumer confidence slumped last month because of the crisis. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 24
<p>A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Friday, January 10, 2014

A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
6 / 24
<p>Relatives of Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chaudhry Aslam sit in an ambulance with his body outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi January 9, 2014. Aslam, known for arresting and killing several Taliban militants in the southern port city of Karachi, was killed along with three associates in a huge bomb blast on Thursday. Having survived several attacks, including a big blast that razed his house in 2011, Aslam was targeted in his armoured vehicle, as he drove in a convoy along a quiet road. The blast was so huge it was heard across Karachi, residents from several localities said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Relatives of Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chaudhry Aslam sit in an ambulance with his body outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi January 9, 2014. Aslam, known for arresting and killing several Taliban...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Relatives of Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chaudhry Aslam sit in an ambulance with his body outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi January 9, 2014. Aslam, known for arresting and killing several Taliban militants in the southern port city of Karachi, was killed along with three associates in a huge bomb blast on Thursday. Having survived several attacks, including a big blast that razed his house in 2011, Aslam was targeted in his armoured vehicle, as he drove in a convoy along a quiet road. The blast was so huge it was heard across Karachi, residents from several localities said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
7 / 24
<p>African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park January 9, 2014, on the fifth consecutive day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park January 9, 2014, on the fifth consecutive day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers. Israel passed a law three weeks ago...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park January 9, 2014, on the fifth consecutive day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 24
<p>A pro-Kurdish demonstrator scuffles with riot police during the first anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish activists in Istanbul January 9, 2014. Three female Kurdish activists, including a founding member of the PKK rebel group, were found shot dead in Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A pro-Kurdish demonstrator scuffles with riot police during the first anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish activists in Istanbul January 9, 2014. Three female Kurdish activists, including a founding member of the PKK rebel group, were found...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

A pro-Kurdish demonstrator scuffles with riot police during the first anniversary of the killing of three Kurdish activists in Istanbul January 9, 2014. Three female Kurdish activists, including a founding member of the PKK rebel group, were found shot dead in Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 24
<p>Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014.According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security for athletes, foreign delegations and tourists, following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. Picture taken January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014.According to local...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, check a woman's belongings in front of the Kazan Orthodox Cathedral in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014.According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security for athletes, foreign delegations and tourists, following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. Picture taken January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 24
<p>Singer Tulisa Contostavlos arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London January 9, 2014. Contostavlos has denied being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, according to local media. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London January 9, 2014. Contostavlos has denied being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, according to local media. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, January 10, 2014

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London January 9, 2014. Contostavlos has denied being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, according to local media. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 24
<p>Molten bronze is poured into molds of "The Actor" statuettes during a media event on the production of the statuettes for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California January 9, 2014. The SAG Awards will be presented in Los Angeles January 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Molten bronze is poured into molds of "The Actor" statuettes during a media event on the production of the statuettes for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California January 9, 2014. The SAG Awards...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Molten bronze is poured into molds of "The Actor" statuettes during a media event on the production of the statuettes for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California January 9, 2014. The SAG Awards will be presented in Los Angeles January 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 24
<p>A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, January 10, 2014

A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 24
<p>Window cleaners hang from the facade of Ngee Ann city mall in Singapore January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Window cleaners hang from the facade of Ngee Ann city mall in Singapore January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, January 10, 2014

Window cleaners hang from the facade of Ngee Ann city mall in Singapore January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
14 / 24
<p>Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, visits the Martyr's Daughters' School in Damascus January 9, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, visits the Martyr's Daughters' School in Damascus January 9, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Friday, January 10, 2014

Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, visits the Martyr's Daughters' School in Damascus January 9, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Close
15 / 24
<p>French humorist Dieudonne M'bala M'bala (2ndR), also known as Dieudonne, waves to fans as he leaves the Zenith concert hall where he was to hold his show in Nantes, January 9, 2014. The Council of State, France's highest administrative court issued a last-minute decision just one hour before the show by Dieudonne was to begin. The top court's ruling came after France's Interior Minister, who has been leading the effort to stop Dieudonne's national tour, appealed a decision by a lower administrative court that rejected local authorities efforts to ban the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French humorist Dieudonne M'bala M'bala (2ndR), also known as Dieudonne, waves to fans as he leaves the Zenith concert hall where he was to hold his show in Nantes, January 9, 2014. The Council of State, France's highest administrative court issued a...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

French humorist Dieudonne M'bala M'bala (2ndR), also known as Dieudonne, waves to fans as he leaves the Zenith concert hall where he was to hold his show in Nantes, January 9, 2014. The Council of State, France's highest administrative court issued a last-minute decision just one hour before the show by Dieudonne was to begin. The top court's ruling came after France's Interior Minister, who has been leading the effort to stop Dieudonne's national tour, appealed a decision by a lower administrative court that rejected local authorities efforts to ban the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
16 / 24
<p>Jemerson, 33, and his wife Juliana, 28, talk inside their house at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo January 9, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Jemerson, 33, and his wife Juliana, 28, talk inside their house at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Jemerson, 33, and his wife Juliana, 28, talk inside their house at the "New Palestine" camp, which houses an estimated 8,000 families of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last year occupied a 100 hectare (246 acres) plot to demand for affordable low-income housing from the government, in Sao Paulo January 9, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Kiara Molina, of Harlem, NY, introduce him to speak at the White House in Washington January 9, 2014. Obama announced the first five "Promise Zones", located in San Antonio, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The objective of the program is to partner with local communities and businesses to create jobs, increase economic security, expand access to educational opportunities and quality, affordable housing and improve public safety. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Kiara Molina, of Harlem, NY, introduce him to speak at the White House in Washington January 9, 2014. Obama announced the first five "Promise Zones", located in San Antonio, Philadelphia, Los Angeles,...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Kiara Molina, of Harlem, NY, introduce him to speak at the White House in Washington January 9, 2014. Obama announced the first five "Promise Zones", located in San Antonio, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The objective of the program is to partner with local communities and businesses to create jobs, increase economic security, expand access to educational opportunities and quality, affordable housing and improve public safety. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
<p>Puppeteers of the Centre de Musique Baroque de Versailles of France manipulate puppets during a rehearsal for Charles-Simon Favart's parody of Jean Philippe Rameau's opera "Hippolyte et Aricie" during the Valletta International Baroque Festival 2014 at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, January 9, 2014. The performance, using puppets constructed, manipulated and dressed as they were in the 18th century, marks the 250th anniversary of the death of the French baroque composer Jean Philippe Rameau. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Puppeteers of the Centre de Musique Baroque de Versailles of France manipulate puppets during a rehearsal for Charles-Simon Favart's parody of Jean Philippe Rameau's opera "Hippolyte et Aricie" during the Valletta International Baroque Festival 2014...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Puppeteers of the Centre de Musique Baroque de Versailles of France manipulate puppets during a rehearsal for Charles-Simon Favart's parody of Jean Philippe Rameau's opera "Hippolyte et Aricie" during the Valletta International Baroque Festival 2014 at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, January 9, 2014. The performance, using puppets constructed, manipulated and dressed as they were in the 18th century, marks the 250th anniversary of the death of the French baroque composer Jean Philippe Rameau. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
19 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
20 / 24
<p>Cast member Margot Robbie arrives for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Cast member Margot Robbie arrives for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, January 10, 2014

Cast member Margot Robbie arrives for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
21 / 24
<p>A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
22 / 24
<p>Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status...more

Friday, January 10, 2014

Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
23 / 24
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against Osasuna during their Spanish King's Cup match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against Osasuna during their Spanish King's Cup match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, January 10, 2014

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed scoring opportunity against Osasuna during their Spanish King's Cup match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures