Editor's Choice

Displaced men smoke shisha at Tomping camp, where some 17,000 displaced people who fled their homes are being sheltered by the United Nations, in Juba January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The skyline of New York City is shrouded in fog as boats ply the Hudson river that is choked with ice in Liberty City, New Jersey January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade gives the "namaste" gesture of greeting upon her arrival at Maharashtra Sadan state guesthouse in New Delhi January 10, 2014. REUTERS
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) tours the fire area with his Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly (R) and Office of Emergency Management personnel at the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on September 12, 2013 in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 9, 2014. REUTERS
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a stone during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Vladimir Vasilyev of Russia drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs for fans during the Kids Tennis Day before the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Mourners react during a funeral of an Iraqi soldier, who was killed during clashes in Ramadi, in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Sculptures of dogs are displayed in an exhibition called "Encontraron el cielo" ("They found heaven") at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of Syrian opposition groups take part in a consultative meeting in Cordoba, southern Spain January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform in the pairs short program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People gesture as they celebrate the resignation of Central African Republic's interim President Michel Djotodia in Lakouenga district January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a ball with an oversized tennis racquet during the Kids Tennis Day before the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
People hold candles as they form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood makes the Rabaa four-fingered gesture in front of a burning police vehicle in Cairo January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi newspaper
Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Somali man browses the internet on his mobile phone at a beach along the Indian Ocean coastline in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Mourners react near the coffins of Iraqi Shi'ite members of the Badr Organization, who were killed in clashes with the Free Syrian Army, during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Indian soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 10, 2014. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River, as part of the 2014 Sydney Festival, in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vanessa Lam competes in the women's short program competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Massachusetts January 9, 2014. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Opposition activists clash with riot police as they block police buses near a court in Kiev January 11, 2014. The activists were protesting against a court decision regarding several activists accused of terrorism, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A schoolteacher, who wished to stay unidentified, attempts to catch snowflakes while leading her students to a library from school in the Harlem neighborhood, located in the Manhattan borough of New York on January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
