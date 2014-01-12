Editor's Choice
A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the cemetery of San Rafael in Malaga, southern Spain, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon...more
A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the cemetery of San Rafael in Malaga, southern Spain, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David Moyes (L) watches during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014....more
Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David Moyes (L) watches during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "Theatre de la Main d'or" in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "Theatre de la Main d'or" in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, Asuncion January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, Asuncion January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao San Road tourist area in Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao San Road tourist area in Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skating Championships in Hamar January 11, 2014. REUTERS
Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skating Championships in Hamar January 11, 2014. REUTERS
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supporters of the African National Congress near the homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan...more
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supporters of the African National Congress near the homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sits in the VIP lounge of Bangui airport January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sits in the VIP lounge of Bangui airport January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak...more
Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotional event at a gold store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2014. REUTERS
People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotional event at a gold store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2014. REUTERS
A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan province January 10, 2014. REUTERS
A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan province January 10, 2014. REUTERS
Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the party's election manifesto at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the party's election manifesto at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.