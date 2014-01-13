Editor's Choice

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014. Thirty massive tanks filled with air will lift the hulk of the Costa Concordia off the seabed in June so it can be towed away from the Italian island of Giglio where it capsized two years ago, officials said. The 114,500-tonne vessel hit rocks on Jan. 13, 2012, killing 32 people. It was hauled upright in a complex "parbuckling" operation in September but still rests where it capsized, just outside the holiday island's small port. Refloating the Concordia will be one more phase in the largest maritime salvage in history. Where the ship will be dismantled - the final step - has yet to be decided. REUTERS/Max Rossi