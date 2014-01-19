Editors Choice

Members of The Royal Thai Army take part in Thailand's National Armed Forces Day at the Thai Army 11th Infantry Regiment in Bangkok January 18, 2014. Royal Thai Army marked Armed Forces Day with a large parade and exhibition of combat skills amidst a backdrop of political turmoil which has seen thousands of protesters occupy major intersections in the capital in a bid to topple the government. At the Army Day parade in the capital, Chief of the Royal Thai Army General Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a speech that it was the army's duty to protect the country's sovereignty, religions and the king, but he made no mention of the street protests. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha