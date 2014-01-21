Edition:
<p>A pro-European integration protester catches fire during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich named a top aide to organize peace talks with the opposition after violent clashes between police and protesters in Kiev, but the opposition warned him on Monday not to play for time. With tension still high, about 1,000 protesters confronted police on Monday near Kiev's main government headquarters and hurled projectiles. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. In an unusual move, U.S. ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy has expressed deep concern over the traditional dolphin hunt in western Japan, where local fisherman corral dolphins in a secluded bay before killing many for meat. The annual dolphin hunt currently underway in Taiji in western Japan has long been a source of controversy and was the topic of "The Cove," an Oscar-winning documentary. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne</p>

<p>A man takes notes before the parliamentary presidential elections at the national assembly in Bangui January 20, 2014. Central African Republic lawmakers chose their capital's mayor, Catherine Samba-Panza, to become interim president on Monday and lead the country out of months of sectarian killings towards elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Students have their pictures taken at a Thai army post near an anti-government protesters encampment in central Bangkok January 20, 2014. Thai authorities are "very seriously" considering a state of emergency after a weekend of violence in the capital where protesters have been trying for more than two months to bring down the government, the security chief said on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Jean-Jacques Dordain (L) and European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) Director General Thomas Reiter react after ESA's satellite Rosetta resent a signal to ESOC in Darmstadt January 20, 2014. Comet-chasing spacecraft Rosetta woke from nearly three years of hibernation on Monday to complete a decade-long deep space mission that scientists hope will help unlock some of the secrets of the solar system. Rosetta, which was launched by the ESA in 2004, is due to rendezvous with comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and land a probe on it this year in an unprecedented manoeuvre. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past Israelis rallying to thank Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper for his support of Israel during his visit at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A pro-European integration protester aims his pneumatic gun towards riot police during clashes in Kiev January 20, 2014. Protesters clashed with riot police in the Ukrainian capital after tough anti-protest legislation, which the political opposition says paves the way for a police state, was rushed through parliament last week. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A man walks after taking a bath under a broken water pipeline at a riverside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>French President Francois Hollande and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) talk after a meeting with business CEOs in Amsterdam January 20, 2014. Hollande is in the Netherlands for a one-day official visit. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos</p>

<p>A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the site of a suicide blast in Rawalpini January 20, 2014. A Taliban suicide bomber killed 10 people in a crowded market on Monday near the Pakistani army headquarters in the city of Rawalpindi, not far from the capital Islamabad, police said. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Everton's Romelu Lukaku (L) is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's Liam Ridgewell as he attempts an overhead kick during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten both families into allowing their marriage. Lin stood off with police on the roof for several hours and was arrested soon after he came down from the building. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A pro-European integration protester sits in a burnt police bus after a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 20, 2014. Protesters clashed with riot police in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday after tough anti-protest legislation, which the political opposition says paves the way for a police state, was rushed through parliament last week. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain falls over as he tries to hit a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Flood victims are pulled on inflatable tire tubes as they are evacuated from heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao January 20, 2014. Floods and landslides caused by tropical depression "Agaton" have killed 40 people and more than 500,000 people are displaced in Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Simona Halep of Romania celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Sculptures are placed outside a studio at Songzhuang Artist's Village in Beijing, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Daniel Newell blows away seeds of collected milkweed pods, which he said represented the "seeds of change" to him, during a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the U.S. national holiday in his honor, in Washington January 20, 2014. King, the civil rights leader who 50 years ago received the Nobel Peace Prize, was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968. He was born on January 15, 1929, and the holiday commemorating his birth was enacted in the mid 1980s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>West Bromwich Albion's Nicolas Anelka controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A female volunteer (C) who helps maintain security tries to stop anti-government protesters from coming closer to protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban as he marches through central Bangkok January 20, 2014. Thai authorities are "very seriously" considering a state of emergency after a weekend of violence in the capital where protesters have been trying for more than two months to bring down the government, the security chief said on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Models present creations by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for On Aura Tout Vu in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Catherine Samba-Panza shakes hands with a supporter after she was elected as Central African Republic's interim president at the national assembly in Bangui January 20, 2014. Central African Republic's transitional parliament elected Samba-Panza, the mayor of Bangui, as interim president on Monday, tasked with ending months of sectarian killings and guiding the country to elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

