A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, January 28, 2014. At least 13 people were killed in Central African Republic as the top U.N. human rights official warned of escalating reprisals against Muslims and urged foreign governments to do more to stop the country being torn apart. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Palestinian couple waits before a mass wedding ceremony in the West Bank city of Jericho, January 28, 2014. A spokesman working together with the Palestinian Presidential Office said some 300 Palestinian couples, 80 of them from the Gaza Strip, wedded in the mass ceremony funded by the Presidential Office and attended by President Mahmoud Abbas. Each couple would also be given $4,000, the spokesman said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days after the discovery of the H7N9 bird flu virus in a batch of live chicken from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People wait for their trains at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, ahead of Chinese New Year, January 28, 2014. About 3.62 billion trips will be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush which started from January 16, an official said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), poses before the start of an interview with Reuters at his residence on the outskirts of New Delhi, January 27, 2014. The young anti-graft party that stormed to power in India's capital last month plans to field at least 73 candidates in national elections due by May to stand against politicians accused of crimes, its founder said. Following its strong performance in Delhi, interest in the year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has surged. Since an announcement earlier this month that it would contest the general election, its membership has passed 10 million. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Masked anti-government protesters armed with metal and wooden poles search small streets after a shooting incident outside the Army Club in Bangkok, January 28, 2014. Shots were fired at a Thai army facility where the prime minister was meeting and two people were hurt, an anti-government protest leader said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A North Korean soldier leans on the side of a house on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier leans on the side of a house on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
The skyline of Chicago is seen with the steam fog coming off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 28, 2014. The Chicagoland area recorded -11 degrees Fahrenheit (-24 Celsius) temperatures on Tuesday, according to meteorologists. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People search for casualties under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by government forces in Aleppo's al-Jazmati district, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People search for casualties under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by government forces in Aleppo's al-Jazmati district, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Ponies run during their daily training at a horse club owned by Yu Qian, a famous Chinese crosstalk performer, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Beijing, January 21, 2014. The coming Chinese Year of the Horse may bring conflicts and disasters related to fire but strong gains in stocks linked to wood, the year's two dominant elements, say Hong Kong's practitioners of the ancient art of feng shui. Believers in the Chinese form of geomancy see the universe as made up of five elements - earth, water, fire, wood and metal - that define the mood and direction of the world. The Chinese zodiac has 12 animals that interact with the elements. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Brothers Cameron (L) and Tyler Winklevoss talk to each other as they attend a New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) virtual currency hearing in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 28, 2014. New York will propose regulating virtual currency firms that operate in the state this year and may require them to obtain a "BitLicense," state banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A medic of the anti-government protest camp (L) poses for a portrait with his security guard at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned while deputies loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich, acting to calm violent street protests, back-tracked and overturned anti-protest laws they rammed through parliament 12 days ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge reacts after missing a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge reacts after missing a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra leaves the Army Club after meeting the Election Commission in Bangkok, January 28, 2014. Thailand's prime minister has confirmed a general election will be held on February 2, a source from her party said after a meeting at which the election authority had proposed a delay because of unrest in the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon gets a haircut at the Solon Correo in Old Havana, January 27, 2014. Ban is in Cuba for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit. REUTERS/Mark Garten/U.N. Photo
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon gets a haircut at the Solon Correo in Old Havana, January 27, 2014. Ban is in Cuba for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit. REUTERS/Mark Garten/U.N. Photo
A broken glass of a niche where the reliquary with the blood of the late Pope John Paul II was located is seen next to a painting of the late Pope in the small mountain church of San Pietro della Ienca, near the city of L'Aquila, Italy, January 28, 2014. Thieves broke into a small church in the mountains east of Rome over the weekend and stole the reliquary with the blood of the late Pope John Paul II, a custodian said. Dozens of police with sniffer dogs scoured the remote area for clues to what the Italian Catholic magazine Famiglia Cristiana called "a sacrilegious theft that was probably commissioned by someone". REUTERS/Max Rossi
People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin’s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Valerie Trierweiler (C), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during her visit to a slum in Mumbai, January 28, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande announced his separation from her, following allegations he is having an affair with an actress. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man, wearing a mask and rubber gloves, takes part in carnival celebrations in Zubieta, Spain, January 28, 2014. Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak from Zubieta and neighboring Ituren visit each other's villages performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. Alongside the dancers, villagers dress in bizarre and frightening costumes to harass and scare visitors. REUTERS/Vincent West
A fisherman rows his dinghy past oil refineries near port terminals in Singapore, November 5, 2013. Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia. It plans to increase its total capacity dramatically as it competes with other massive ports in the region such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in China and Busan in South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su
