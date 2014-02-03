Edition:
<p>Residents and activists carry a girl from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Residents and activists carry a girl from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

<p>Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

<p>A Muslim man is detained by police officers at the Masjid Mussa Mosque in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa, Kenya, February 2, 2014. Gunfire erupted in and around a mosque in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa following a raid by armed police who had received a tip-off that Muslim youths were being radicalized and trained for militant attacks. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A Muslim man is detained by police officers at the Masjid Mussa Mosque in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa, Kenya, February 2, 2014. Gunfire erupted in and around a mosque in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa following a raid by armed police who had received a tip-off that Muslim youths were being radicalized and trained for militant attacks. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A boy holds a baton and a shield featuring a graffiti of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich at a barricade of anti-government protesters in Kiev, February 2, 2014. The writing on the shield reads, "Get Out!". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A boy holds a baton and a shield featuring a graffiti of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich at a barricade of anti-government protesters in Kiev, February 2, 2014. The writing on the shield reads, "Get Out!". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Rebel fighters walk in a rebel camp in Jonglei State, South Sudan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Rebel fighters walk in a rebel camp in Jonglei State, South Sudan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

<p>Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>People gather on a barricade erected by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People gather on a barricade erected by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A worker walks past the moon on the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome, as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 2, 2014. The Bolshoy Ice Dome will host the ice hockey competition. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A worker walks past the moon on the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome, as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 2, 2014. The Bolshoy Ice Dome will host the ice hockey competition. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Muslim men look on, near a mosque, as General Francisco Soriano (not pictured), commander of the French forces in the Central African Republic, talks to residents in a largely Muslim neighbourhood of Yaloke town, in the west of the country, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Muslim men look on, near a mosque, as General Francisco Soriano (not pictured), commander of the French forces in the Central African Republic, talks to residents in a largely Muslim neighbourhood of Yaloke town, in the west of the country, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman wipes away tears as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman wipes away tears as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Lebanese army soldiers inspect and guard the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, February 2, 2014. A suicide car bomber killed three people at the petrol station in a stronghold of the Shi'ite militant Hezbollah movement on Lebanon's northern border on Saturday, the latest sign that Syria's civil war is spilling over into its small neighbour. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel</p>

Lebanese army soldiers inspect and guard the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, February 2, 2014. A suicide car bomber killed three people at the petrol station in a stronghold of the Shi'ite militant Hezbollah movement on Lebanon's northern border on Saturday, the latest sign that Syria's civil war is spilling over into its small neighbour. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel

<p>Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the Akheri Munajat, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the Akheri Munajat, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Olympic freestyle skier practise during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Olympic freestyle skier practise during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Riot police stand guard in front of the Russian Consulate as Circassians living in Turkey gather to protest against Sochi Winter Olympics in Istanbul, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot police stand guard in front of the Russian Consulate as Circassians living in Turkey gather to protest against Sochi Winter Olympics in Istanbul, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with German policemen before boarding his plane at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, southern Germany, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with German policemen before boarding his plane at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, southern Germany, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

<p>Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Protesters demanding the right to vote confront a district officer at the Din Dang district office, where voting was called off, in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Protesters demanding the right to vote confront a district officer at the Din Dang district office, where voting was called off, in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

