Editors Choice

Pictures | Sun Feb 9, 2014

Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic







An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department February 8, 2014. Torrential rain and floods in Bolivia have killed 38 people and left many homeless, said the government on Thursday, as forecasters predicted more heavy rainfall with the north of the Andean country again likely to be the worst affected. The Ministry of Defence said it had flown in food aid and the army was evacuating families from the worst affected regions, such as the Amazonian and cattle-rearing department of Beni, northeast of the capital La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado







A Bosnian flag and a sign flutter in front of a burned government building in Tuzla February 8, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of jobs and political inertia fuelled a third day of the worst civil unrest in Bosnia since a 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic







Scotland's Jim Hamilton (R) tackles England's Billy Twelvetrees during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne







Models wait in rehearsal before the Son Jung Wan 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly







Robert Kranjec of Slovenia crashes during his jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach







A Panamanian forensic worker carries out investigations in a container holding a MiG-21aircraft seized from the North Korean container ship Chong Chon Gang at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon city July 21, 2013. A North Korean ship detained near the Panama Canal for holding Cuban weapons is free to go after the ship's representatives on February 9, 2014 paid a $693,333 fine to the Panama Canal Authority, the authority said in a statement. The return of the Chong Chon Gang to North Korea would end part of a bizarre case involving the three countries that provoked international controversy. The ship was seized in July for smuggling Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 aircraft, under 10,000 tons of sugar. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso







AC Milan's Gianpaolo Pazzini (top) and Napoli's Federico Fernandez jump for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Paolo stadium in Naples February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito







ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Residents rescue a man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yaman Al Halabi







Supporters of India's ruling Congress party are framed by the party's symbols installed at the venue where Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, is addressing a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections at Bardoli in the western Indian state of Gujarat February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave







A model presents a creation from Herve Leger's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri







A man walks between office buildings that are covered with snow in Tokyo February 9, 2014. Japan Meteorological Agency said snow accumulation reached 27 cm (11 inches) after the heaviest snowfall in the Japanese capital since February 1994 and the fourth largest snowfall since World War Two. The agency issued its first heavy snowfall warning for central Tokyo in 13 years. REUTERS/Toru Hanai







Residents enjoy the sunshine before swimming at Houhai Lake after snow fall in central Beijing February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee







Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake







Spain's Princess Cristina, daughter of King Juan Carlos, arrives at a courthouse to testify before judge Jose Castro over tax fraud and money-laundering charges in Palma de Mallorca February 8, 2014. The princess, 48, faces preliminary charges of tax fraud and money laundering linked to her use of funds from a shell company she co-owned with her husbandInaki Urdangarin, who is charged with crimes including embezzling 6 million euros of public money. REUTERS/Paul Hanna







Manchester City's goalkeeper Joe Hart shields his eyes from the sun during their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett







South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su







An anti-government protester stands guard near barricades in Kiev February 8, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who is facing mass protests and economic turmoil at home, held a one-on-one meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Sochi on the day of the opening of the Winter Olympics, a Kremlin aide said on Saturday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich







Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch







A woman cries after she lost all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Modhubagh in Dhaka February 8, 2014. A child was burnt alive and hundreds of shanties were gutted during the fire that originated from a cooking oven at a slum in the Modhubagh area of Dhaka on Saturday, firefighters said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj







Norwich City's Martin Olsson and Norwich City's goalkeeper John Ruddy keep their eye on the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett







Cast members (L-R) John Goodman, director George Clooney, Jean Dujardin and Matt Damon pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'The Monuments Men' at the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2014. The festival runs until February 16 in the German capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter







Sage Kotsenburg (top) of the U.S. is carried after winning the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez







Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic







