Editors Choice

An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department February 8, 2014. Torrential rain and floods in Bolivia have killed 38 people and left many homeless, said the government on Thursday, as forecasters predicted more heavy rainfall with the north of the Andean country again likely to be the worst affected. The Ministry of Defence said it had flown in food aid and the army was evacuating families from the worst affected regions, such as the Amazonian and cattle-rearing department of Beni, northeast of the capital La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado