Editor's Choice
The red carpet for French President Francois Hollande blows in the wind as Marine One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama taxis to a stop at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, February 10, 2014. The two leaders will board Air Force One and visit the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson at Monticello in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. Lumpinee's circular structure, with an aging tin roof that lets in rain and sunlight, is a stone's throw from the central oasis of Lumpini Park and had avoided Bangkok's frenetic building boom. The stadium harks back to the capital's golden days before the invasion of skyscrapers that now soar above it. But it stands on prime real estate and its lease was not renewed by the Crown Property Bureau, one of Bangkok's biggest landlords and the fund that supports Thailand's monarchy. That is forcing the stadium to move to a new venue on the outer fringes of the sprawling city - a logistical hassle for tourists and Thais who have flocked to Lumpinee for decades. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russia's Aleksey Pavlenko performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A suspected prostitute puts on clothes at a hotel room during a police raid, as part of plans to crackdown on prostitution, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, February 9, 2014. Chinese authorities have carried out a rare crackdown on the sex trade in the "sin city" of Dongguan following a candid report by the state broadcaster on the underground industry. REUTERS/Stringer
Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool
People look on as a veterinarian prepares to dismember the giraffe Marius after it was killed in Copenhagen Zoo, February 9, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo went ahead with a plan to shoot and dismember a healthy giraffe and feed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. The giraffe, named Marius, was shot in the head and then cut apart in view of children, according to a video of the incident released by the Denmark-based production company Localize. The zoo's plans had sparked an outcry from animal rights activists. A British zoo had offered to give Marius a home and even started an online petition to save the giraffe, gathering more than 25,000 signatures. REUTERS/Kasper Palsnov/Scanpix Denmark
A musician plays the piano at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. Ukrainian protesters, now in their third month of action, kept up pressure on President Viktor Yanukovich with a mass rally where opposition leaders called for an end to his "dictatorial" powers. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Worshipers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, some 100 km (62 miles) south of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, February 10, 2014. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, is marked on February 10. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs, February 9, 2014. Six hundred people left the besieged ruins of rebel-held central Homs, escaping more than a year of hunger and deprivation caused by one of the most protracted blockades of Syria's devastating conflict. The evacuees, mainly women, children and old men, were brought out by the United Nations and Syrian Red Crescent on the third day of an operation during which the aid convoys came under fire and were briefly trapped themselves in the city. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Indonesian soldiers and villagers splash water onto a house as they clean ash from it with Mount Sinabung spewing more ash in the background, at Rimo Kayu village, Indonesia, February 10, 2014. The volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of Sumatra. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) issued a safety recommendation for people living outside a radius of 5 km (3 miles) from Mount Sinabung, a local newspaper reported. Rimo Kayu village is around 7 km (4.6 miles) from Mount Sinabung. REUTERS/Beawiharta
LGBT rights activist are detained by members of the Utah Highway Patrol after blocking a Senate committee hearing room at the Utah State Capitol, February 10, 2014, in Salt Lake City, Utah. LGBT rights activist are demanding the Legislature consider an anti-discrimination bill, Senate Bill 100, which the Senate has declined to do so. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Students draw sketches during an art college entrance exam in Jinan, China, February 10, 2014. According to local media, more than 8000 students took the exam. REUTERS/China Daily
Sunbathers look as government officials put up a notice on banning nudity in public areas, at a beach in Sanya, China, February 8, 2014. Chinese authorities in the southern resort island of Hainan have announced a crackdown on nude sunbathers, with loudspeakers and surveillance cameras as well as police patrols being used to deter potential offenders. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs after advancing into al-Maasaraniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Workers clean the runway before the Milly By Michelle Smith show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An artist decorates the shield of an anti-government protester during an art performance in Kiev, February 10, 2014. Ukrainian protesters, now in their third month of action, kept up pressure on President Viktor Yanukovich with a mass rally where opposition leaders called for an end to his "dictatorial" powers. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their weapons in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire, which was caused by an electric short circuit. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A tiger clutches a stack of bamboo in the snow at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
African migrants who are members of the ASD Mineo soccer team, attend a training session at the immigration center in Mineo January 27, 2014. ASD Mineo's 25-man amateur squad is made up of African migrants who risked their lives to cross the sea - a journey that killed hundreds of others in shipwrecks. Their team, the first of its kind in Italy, was created and funded by the managers of the Mineo center for asylum seekers, one of Europe's largest such shelters. ASD Mineo, as the team is called, is registered in the lowest category of Italy's official football pyramid, which groups 600 divisions and in which, in theory, any team can rise to the top of the league, or Serie A. The team is on track to advance to the next division in its first season. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nearly 3,000 dogs and their handlers hit the competition floor in New York at Madison Square Garden, which will send winners of seven groups to determine this year's champion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the window of a car at a police checkpoint during restrictions as it rains in Srinagar, February 11, 2014. Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city during the third day of a strike called by separatists to demand for the remains of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Guru. Bhat, founder and leader of JKLF, was hanged and buried in an Indian jail on February 11, 1984, on charges of killing an Indian intelligence officer. Guru, a Kashmiri man, was executed on February 9, 2013, for an attack on India's parliament in 2001. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
