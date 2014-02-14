Editor's Choice

Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014 | 12:45pm GMT

<p>A police officer kicks a giant baby model abandoned on a street after protesters were dispersed by tear gas during a march dubbed "Kenya ni Kwetu" in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 13, 2014. Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas to disperse more than 200 protesters marching towards the parliament to demonstrate against corruption, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, according to the organizers. "Kenya ni Kwetu" in Swahili means, "Kenya is home". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A police officer kicks a giant baby model abandoned on a street after protesters were dispersed by tear gas during a march dubbed "Kenya ni Kwetu" in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 13, 2014. Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas to disperse more than 200 protesters marching towards the parliament to demonstrate against corruption, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, according to the organizers. "Kenya ni Kwetu" in Swahili means, "Kenya is home". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Riot police use tear gas and water canon to disperse protesters as they try to march to the parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Riot police use tear gas and water canon to disperse protesters as they try to march to the parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A model poses for a portrait backstage before The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model poses for a portrait backstage before The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>An activist from the "Right Sector" anti-government protest group presents a bouquet of flowers to his girlfriend in front of fellow activists near the site of previous clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

An activist from the "Right Sector" anti-government protest group presents a bouquet of flowers to his girlfriend in front of fellow activists near the site of previous clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A piece of the giraffe Marius not used for scientific purposes is seen hung up in a cage occupied by primates at Copenhagen Zoo, February 11, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo shot and dismembered the healthy giraffe and fed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. REUTERS/Thomas Lekfeldt/Scanpix</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A piece of the giraffe Marius not used for scientific purposes is seen hung up in a cage occupied by primates at Copenhagen Zoo, February 11, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo shot and dismembered the healthy giraffe and fed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. REUTERS/Thomas Lekfeldt/Scanpix

<p>A pro-democracy activist shaves her head during a protest to call for the release of Liu Xia, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong, February 14, 2014. Liu Xia is unwell, under house arrest and possibly suffering from severe depression, but refuses to seek medical help as she is afraid of further punishment, her friends said on December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A pro-democracy activist shaves her head during a protest to call for the release of Liu Xia, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong, February 14, 2014. Liu Xia is unwell, under house arrest and possibly suffering from severe depression, but refuses to seek medical help as she is afraid of further punishment, her friends said on December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, February 13, 2014. Ernesto Neto: The Body That Carries Me includes works from the 1980s to the present and runs until May 18. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the sculptures, which may be touched, smelled, climbed upon and played with. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, February 13, 2014. Ernesto Neto: The Body That Carries Me includes works from the 1980s to the present and runs until May 18. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the sculptures, which may be touched, smelled, climbed upon and played with. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Emergency personnel examine the wreckage of a train derailment near Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, February 13, 2014. A 120-car Norfolk Southern Corp train carrying heavy Canadian crude oil derailed and spilled in western Pennsylvania, adding to a string of recent accidents that have prompted calls for stronger safety standards. There were no reports of injury or fire after 21 tank cars came off the track at a bend by the Kiskiminetas River in the town of Vandergrift, according to town and company officials. REUTERS/Jason Cohn</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Emergency personnel examine the wreckage of a train derailment near Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, February 13, 2014. A 120-car Norfolk Southern Corp train carrying heavy Canadian crude oil derailed and spilled in western Pennsylvania, adding to a string of recent accidents that have prompted calls for stronger safety standards. There were no reports of injury or fire after 21 tank cars came off the track at a bend by the Kiskiminetas River in the town of Vandergrift, according to town and company officials. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

<p>Homeless typhoon victims gather near their new fishing boats given by a religious organization along a coastal village devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines, February 13, 2014. Homeless residents are still living in tents and makeshift shelters in evacuation centers nearly 100 days after super Typhoon Haiyan hit central Philippines, local officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Homeless typhoon victims gather near their new fishing boats given by a religious organization along a coastal village devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines, February 13, 2014. Homeless residents are still living in tents and makeshift shelters in evacuation centers nearly 100 days after super Typhoon Haiyan hit central Philippines, local officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>British ice skating pair Torvill and Dean, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, perform during a show in Sarajevo, February 13, 2014. Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean made an emotional return to the venue of their gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, a high point for the city before it was torn apart by war. Britain's most celebrated winter Olympians pledged their support for the construction of a new ice rink in the city to replace those destroyed by bombs during a 43-month siege between 1992 and 1995 in which more than 10,000 people died. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

British ice skating pair Torvill and Dean, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, perform during a show in Sarajevo, February 13, 2014. Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean made an emotional return to the venue of their gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, a high point for the city before it was torn apart by war. Britain's most celebrated winter Olympians pledged their support for the construction of a new ice rink in the city to replace those destroyed by bombs during a 43-month siege between 1992 and 1995 in which more than 10,000 people died. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prays inside a damaged house in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter prays inside a damaged house in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>The Google logo is spelled out in heliostats (mirrors that track the sun and reflect the sunlight onto a central receiving point) during a tour of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border, February 13, 2014. The project, a partnership of NRG, BrightSource, Google and Bechtel, is the world's largest solar thermal facility and uses 347,000 sun-facing mirrors to produce 392 Megawatts of electricity, enough energy to power more than 140,000 homes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

The Google logo is spelled out in heliostats (mirrors that track the sun and reflect the sunlight onto a central receiving point) during a tour of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border, February 13, 2014. The project, a partnership of NRG, BrightSource, Google and Bechtel, is the world's largest solar thermal facility and uses 347,000 sun-facing mirrors to produce 392 Megawatts of electricity, enough energy to power more than 140,000 homes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Muslims sit at a camp for displaced people at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, as they wait to leave the capital, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Muslims sit at a camp for displaced people at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, as they wait to leave the capital, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>France's Martin Fourcade skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

France's Martin Fourcade skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>The son of Palestinian Ibrahim Mansour, 26, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, reacts outside a hospital morgue in Gaza City, February 13, 2014. Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian and wounded another in the Gaza Strip, local hospital officials said. Relatives who rushed to a Gaza City hospital said Mansour was collecting gravel to sell from his donkey cart when he was shot dead. The Israeli military said soldiers fired at Palestinians tampering with Israel's border security fence. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

The son of Palestinian Ibrahim Mansour, 26, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, reacts outside a hospital morgue in Gaza City, February 13, 2014. Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian and wounded another in the Gaza Strip, local hospital officials said. Relatives who rushed to a Gaza City hospital said Mansour was collecting gravel to sell from his donkey cart when he was shot dead. The Israeli military said soldiers fired at Palestinians tampering with Israel's border security fence. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A general view of the U.S. Capitol in early morning snow in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A general view of the U.S. Capitol in early morning snow in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, February 14, 2014. Mount Kelud volcano erupted on the heavily populated Indonesian island of Java, sending a huge plume of ash and sand 17 km (10 miles) into the air and forcing the closure of three airports. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, February 14, 2014. Mount Kelud volcano erupted on the heavily populated Indonesian island of Java, sending a huge plume of ash and sand 17 km (10 miles) into the air and forcing the closure of three airports. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>A view shows a street light covered with padlocks clipped by lovers on the Pont des Arts over the River Seine in Paris, February 13, 2014 on the eve of Valentine's Day. The Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge which crosses the Seine River, is a romantic place chosen by lovers in recent years to attach their love lock and then throw the key into the Seine River below, as a romantic gesture. On the background, the Eiffel tower. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A view shows a street light covered with padlocks clipped by lovers on the Pont des Arts over the River Seine in Paris, February 13, 2014 on the eve of Valentine's Day. The Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge which crosses the Seine River, is a romantic place chosen by lovers in recent years to attach their love lock and then throw the key into the Seine River below, as a romantic gesture. On the background, the Eiffel tower. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Uruguay's President Jose Mujica walks in front of his garage on his farm following an interview with Reuters, on the outskirts of Montevideo, February 13, 2014. The United States and Europe need a new strategy in the war on drugs and should look at alternatives such as the regulated sale of marijuana, says Uruguayan President Mujica, whose country recently legalized the production and sale of cannabis. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old former left-wing guerrilla said the world's biggest economies, which are the biggest markets for illegal narcotics, need to tackle drug trafficking using tools other than prohibition. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Uruguay's President Jose Mujica walks in front of his garage on his farm following an interview with Reuters, on the outskirts of Montevideo, February 13, 2014. The United States and Europe need a new strategy in the war on drugs and should look at alternatives such as the regulated sale of marijuana, says Uruguayan President Mujica, whose country recently legalized the production and sale of cannabis. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old former left-wing guerrilla said the world's biggest economies, which are the biggest markets for illegal narcotics, need to tackle drug trafficking using tools other than prohibition. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A rebel fighter walks in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

A rebel fighter walks in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Afghan refugees smile as a girl presents a stuffed toy with a heart-shaped ribbon to her friend on Valentine's Day in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

Afghan refugees smile as a girl presents a stuffed toy with a heart-shaped ribbon to her friend on Valentine's Day in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

