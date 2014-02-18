Editor's Choice
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Orthodox Christians sit outside the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during Good Friday celebrations in Lalibela, Ethiopia May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick hazy at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. According to an emergency response...more
A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick hazy at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. According to an emergency response plan on heavy air pollution, an odd-even ban on car use will be implemented in Guangzhou during a red alert of air pollution, which means air quality index (AQI) exceeds 300 in the following 48 hours, the municipal government announced in January, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A laborer works at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be...more
A laborer works at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertilizer. India’s import of nitrogenous fertilizer “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A young man from the Dinka tribe, his faced covered in ash, stands guard over his cattle at a camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan December 14, 2013. The Dinka are an ethnic group inhabiting part of the Nile basin...more
A young man from the Dinka tribe, his faced covered in ash, stands guard over his cattle at a camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan December 14, 2013. The Dinka are an ethnic group inhabiting part of the Nile basin primarily in South Sudan. The largest ethnic tribe in South Sudan, they are mainly agropastoral people, relying on cattle herding at riverside camps in the dry season and growing millet and other grains in fixed settlements during the rainy season. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. Engulfing towns and countryside, floods have triggered the biggest rescue operation in Britain since World War Two. Tens of thousands have been...more
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. Engulfing towns and countryside, floods have triggered the biggest rescue operation in Britain since World War Two. Tens of thousands have been left without power, others evacuated from their homes after the wettest January on record pushed river banks to breaking point. There is now concern that the unrelenting bad weather could be severe enough to dent Britain's economic recovery. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers stand guard at the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. Hundreds of unpaid Thai rice farmers swarmed around the office on Monday, threatening to storm the building if the...more
Soldiers stand guard at the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. Hundreds of unpaid Thai rice farmers swarmed around the office on Monday, threatening to storm the building if the beleaguered premier did not come out and speak to them. The escalation of the protest by farmers, who have not been paid for crops sold to the government under a state rice-buying scheme that helped sweep Yingluck's Puea Thai Party to power, came as thousands of demonstrators seeking to unseat the prime minister surrounded the government's headquarters. . REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails as they attack an office of the pro-presidential Party of the Regions in Kiev, February 18, 2014. Several thousand anti-government protesters clashed with police near Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday,...more
Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails as they attack an office of the pro-presidential Party of the Regions in Kiev, February 18, 2014. Several thousand anti-government protesters clashed with police near Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday, torching vehicles and hurling stones in the worst violence to rock the capital Kiev in more than three weeks. As the clashes extended into early afternoon, protesters ransacked a nearby office of Viktor Yanukovich's Party of the Regions. REUTERS/Maksym Kudymets
Austria's Michaela Kirchgasser clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function....more
Austria's Michaela Kirchgasser clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The tomb of Spanish Renaissance painter El Greco is illuminated at the Santo Domingo convent in Toledo, January 22, 2014. For centuries El Greco was a non-entity. No one studied his startling, unconventional work hanging high in a gothic cathedral,...more
The tomb of Spanish Renaissance painter El Greco is illuminated at the Santo Domingo convent in Toledo, January 22, 2014. For centuries El Greco was a non-entity. No one studied his startling, unconventional work hanging high in a gothic cathedral, obscure convents and Spanish museums. It wasn't until the 19th century that modern painters rediscovered the artist - who was born Domenicos Theotocopoulos on Crete and lived and painted in Toledo, Spain from 1577 until his death in 1614 - and found inspiration in his bold colors and brush strokes. Now the city of Toledo in central Spain is marking the 400th anniversary of the death of its most famous son with a series of exhibitions, conferences and concerts in the walled, medieval city as well as in Madrid. Picture taken January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over an illegal gold miner who was detained by a group of warriors searching out illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western...more
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over an illegal gold miner who was detained by a group of warriors searching out illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their land encroached on by wildcat miners in search of gold, and the tribe's leaders traveled to the capital Brasilia last year to demand the federal government remove non-indigenous miners from their territory. Rather than wait for a court decision to start the process - which could take years - the Munduruku decided to take matters into their own hands and expel the wildcat miners. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
African migrants gesture behind a fence during a protest against Israel's detention policy towards them, at Holot, Israel's southern Negev desert detention centre February 17, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the...more
African migrants gesture behind a fence during a protest against Israel's detention policy towards them, at Holot, Israel's southern Negev desert detention centre February 17, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Job seekers look at employment information at a job fair in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 15, 2014. According to local media, around 50,000 people attended the job fair on Saturday morning. A total of 13.1 million new jobs were created in...more
Job seekers look at employment information at a job fair in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 15, 2014. According to local media, around 50,000 people attended the job fair on Saturday morning. A total of 13.1 million new jobs were created in urban areas last year, and 5.66 million people were re-employed after losing their jobs, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers help passengers disembark from the hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 702 at Cointrin Airport in Geneva February 17, 2014. Swiss authorities detained the hijacker of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that was forced to land at Geneva's...more
Police officers help passengers disembark from the hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 702 at Cointrin Airport in Geneva February 17, 2014. Swiss authorities detained the hijacker of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that was forced to land at Geneva's international airport on Monday and police said all passengers were unhurt. Passengers left the plane parked near the end of the runway and were checked by police as they held their hands on their necks, before boarding a bus, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Pope Francis' new national identification card and passport are seen in this undated handout photo taken by Argentina's Interior Ministry and distributed on February 17, 2014. Argentina's Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo said that Pope Francis...more
Pope Francis' new national identification card and passport are seen in this undated handout photo taken by Argentina's Interior Ministry and distributed on February 17, 2014. Argentina's Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo said that Pope Francis had asked for a new identification card and passport with the intention to "continue traveling around the world with the Argentine documentation". The Pope, who took his digital photo and scanned his fingerprints and his signature at an office belonging to Argentina's Interior Ministry in Italy, will receive his identity documents in the coming days. REUTERS/Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yard Manager Joel Landon-Lane carries a compressed block of aluminum cans at a metal recycling facility in Sydney, February 18, 2014. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said it will close its Point Henry smelter and two rolling mills in Australia,...more
Yard Manager Joel Landon-Lane carries a compressed block of aluminum cans at a metal recycling facility in Sydney, February 18, 2014. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said it will close its Point Henry smelter and two rolling mills in Australia, underscoring the dire market conditions facing producers amid a flood of new Chinese capacity. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tarik, a visually impaired seven-year-old, smiles as he and his siblings, Ahmed, 21, Naziya, 23, and Mohamed, 14, wait with their one-year-old brother Abdelrahim (C) outside a makeshift shelter, after their family was displaced from Sargodha in the...more
Tarik, a visually impaired seven-year-old, smiles as he and his siblings, Ahmed, 21, Naziya, 23, and Mohamed, 14, wait with their one-year-old brother Abdelrahim (C) outside a makeshift shelter, after their family was displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. Abdelrahim is the only sibling who is not visually impaired. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. Venezuela ordered the expulsion of three U.S. diplomats on Monday on charges of recruiting...more
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. Venezuela ordered the expulsion of three U.S. diplomats on Monday on charges of recruiting university students to lead demonstrations that have left three dead in the OPEC nation's most serious violence since President Nicolas Maduro's election in April. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Italian Corazzieri honor guards stand during a meeting between Matteo Renzi, head of Italy's Democratic Party and mayor of Florence, and President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Palace in Rome February 17, 2014. Napolitano asked Renzi to try to...more
Italian Corazzieri honor guards stand during a meeting between Matteo Renzi, head of Italy's Democratic Party and mayor of Florence, and President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Palace in Rome February 17, 2014. Napolitano asked Renzi to try to form a new government, which would make the 39-year-old Renzi Italy's youngest prime minister ever. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor,...more
Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Workers are pictured inside the Arena da Baixada soccer stadium as it is being built to host matches of the 2014 World Cup in Curitiba, February 17, 2014. The Arena da Baixada is one of five Brazilian stadiums running behind schedule, having missed a...more
Workers are pictured inside the Arena da Baixada soccer stadium as it is being built to host matches of the 2014 World Cup in Curitiba, February 17, 2014. The Arena da Baixada is one of five Brazilian stadiums running behind schedule, having missed a December deadline for completion, and FIFA will announce on February 18 whether or not it will keep Curitiba as a host city or change its scheduled matches to another city. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
