Editor's Choice
Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach of Germany check watches before the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach of Germany check watches before the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool
Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates with his teammate Andrea Pirlo after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates with his teammate Andrea Pirlo after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and pro-Yanukovich supporters in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and pro-Yanukovich supporters in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Thai soldier photographs the crime scene following a bomb blast in Bangkok February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker
A Thai soldier photographs the crime scene following a bomb blast in Bangkok February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Newly-elected speaker of parliament Oleksander Turchinov attends a session in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Newly-elected speaker of parliament Oleksander Turchinov attends a session in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy walks near the Administrative Courts which is covered by red paint and graffiti the day after a protest demonstration in Nantes, western France, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A boy walks near the Administrative Courts which is covered by red paint and graffiti the day after a protest demonstration in Nantes, western France, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman poses for a picture with the figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of the Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut more
A woman poses for a picture with the figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of the Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Marondera about 80km ( 50 miles) east of the capital Harare, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Marondera about 80km ( 50 miles) east of the capital Harare, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A reveler poses next to a graffiti during an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler poses next to a graffiti during an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-President Nicolas Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists being detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-President Nicolas Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists being detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.