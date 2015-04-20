A defendant reacts as he is seen behind bars during the hearing at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 19, 2015. An Egyptian court on Sunday took a step towards imposing the death penalty on 11 men for involvement in deadly soccer stadium violence in 2012,...more

A defendant reacts as he is seen behind bars during the hearing at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 19, 2015. An Egyptian court on Sunday took a step towards imposing the death penalty on 11 men for involvement in deadly soccer stadium violence in 2012, in a court session shown on television.The judge referred the sentencing to Egypt's Grand Mufti, the country's most senior religious authority, a step towards the death penalty, which could be imposed at a later court hearing on May 30. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

