Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 11:40pm BST

Editor's choice

A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 26
Belarussian women meet at a cemetery during "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Orevichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, southeast of Minsk, April 21, 2015. Every year residents, who left their villages after the Chernobyl blast, gather at the cemeteries for a day to visit their relatives' graves, and to meet with former friends and neighbours. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 29th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarussian women meet at a cemetery during "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Orevichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Belarussian women meet at a cemetery during "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Orevichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, southeast of Minsk, April 21, 2015. Every year residents, who left their villages after the Chernobyl blast, gather at the cemeteries for a day to visit their relatives' graves, and to meet with former friends and neighbours. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 29th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
2 / 26
Phan Van Lam falls out of a hammock in his family home in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam April 11, 2015. Phan Van Lam's father, a former fighter with the North Vietnamese army, said he was not directly sprayed with Agent Orange during the Vietnam war but lived in areas that were heavily affected by the defoliant. Local doctors told him that his son's health condition, which includes severe brain damage, is linked to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Phan Van Lam falls out of a hammock in his family home in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam April 11, 2015. Phan Van Lam's father, a former fighter with the North Vietnamese army, said he was not directly sprayed with Agent Orange during the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Phan Van Lam falls out of a hammock in his family home in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam April 11, 2015. Phan Van Lam's father, a former fighter with the North Vietnamese army, said he was not directly sprayed with Agent Orange during the Vietnam war but lived in areas that were heavily affected by the defoliant. Local doctors told him that his son's health condition, which includes severe brain damage, is linked to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 26
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
4 / 26
Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict in Bali, Indonesia April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of playing a role in murdering her mother, whose battered body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the resort island of Bali. Mack, a Chicago-area resident, was arrested with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer last August after hotel staff discovered the body of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in an abandoned suitcase in a taxi. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict in Bali, Indonesia April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison after finding...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict in Bali, Indonesia April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of playing a role in murdering her mother, whose battered body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the resort island of Bali. Mack, a Chicago-area resident, was arrested with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer last August after hotel staff discovered the body of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in an abandoned suitcase in a taxi. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
5 / 26
Rockets fly from a missile base which was hit by an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Rockets fly from a missile base which was hit by an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Rockets fly from a missile base which was hit by an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 26
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C), two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, are seen as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbor, Italy late April 20, 2015. Italian authorities arrested two survivors of Sunday's migrant boat disaster on suspicion of people trafficking, Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday after the men arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C), two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, are seen as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbor, Italy late April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C), two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, are seen as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbor, Italy late April 20, 2015. Italian authorities arrested two survivors of Sunday's migrant boat disaster on suspicion of people trafficking, Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday after the men arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 26
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
8 / 26
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
9 / 26
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground on Monday off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes and at least three people have drowned, the Greek coast guard said. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos

Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground on Monday off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes and at least three people have drowned, the Greek coast guard said. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
Close
10 / 26
A man injured in a recent air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man injured in a recent air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A man injured in a recent air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 26
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 26
An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, Syria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, Syria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, Syria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
13 / 26
Guatemalan Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu holds a bypass looper shear while working in a habitat preservation and native plant restoration project for endangered burrowing owls with Google employees in Mountain View, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Guatemalan Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu holds a bypass looper shear while working in a habitat preservation and native plant restoration project for endangered burrowing owls with Google employees in Mountain View, California April 20, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Guatemalan Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu holds a bypass looper shear while working in a habitat preservation and native plant restoration project for endangered burrowing owls with Google employees in Mountain View, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 26
Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, runs to the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, runs to the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, runs to the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
15 / 26
Palestinian students supporting Hamas flash three fingers to draw attention to their electoral number during an election campaign for students' council at Palestine Polytechnic University in the West Bank city of Hebron April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian students supporting Hamas flash three fingers to draw attention to their electoral number during an election campaign for students' council at Palestine Polytechnic University in the West Bank city of Hebron April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Palestinian students supporting Hamas flash three fingers to draw attention to their electoral number during an election campaign for students' council at Palestine Polytechnic University in the West Bank city of Hebron April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
16 / 26
Rebel fighters pray before heading towards what they said was an offensive to take control of the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour and the surrounding areas, Syria, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters pray before heading towards what they said was an offensive to take control of the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour and the surrounding areas, Syria, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Rebel fighters pray before heading towards what they said was an offensive to take control of the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour and the surrounding areas, Syria, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 26
People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen, Denmark April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen, Denmark April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen, Denmark April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
Close
18 / 26
Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India April 20, 2015. Tragedy struck Indian cricket on Monday when 20-year-old Keshri died as a result of a freakish on-field collision with a teammate during a club match in the eastern city of Kolkata. According to doctors, Keshri's condition was stable but he suffered a cardiac arrest around midnight on Sunday and died early on Monday morning, officials of the state association said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India April 20, 2015. Tragedy struck Indian cricket on Monday when...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India April 20, 2015. Tragedy struck Indian cricket on Monday when 20-year-old Keshri died as a result of a freakish on-field collision with a teammate during a club match in the eastern city of Kolkata. According to doctors, Keshri's condition was stable but he suffered a cardiac arrest around midnight on Sunday and died early on Monday morning, officials of the state association said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 26
Members of the Jordanian police women team leave after they competed in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operation Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 20, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the competition to test their military skills. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Jordanian police women team leave after they competed in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operation Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 20, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Members of the Jordanian police women team leave after they competed in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operation Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 20, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the competition to test their military skills. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
20 / 26
A customs officer arranges confiscated elephant tusks before a news conference at the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok April 20, 2015. Thai customs officials have seized four tonnes of ivory worth $6 million, authorities said on Monday, in what the department called the largest bust of its kind in Thailand's history. The elephant tusks were hidden in bags containing dried beans in containers originating from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Thai Customs Department said in a statement, and were bound for Laos. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A customs officer arranges confiscated elephant tusks before a news conference at the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok April 20, 2015. Thai customs officials have seized four tonnes of ivory worth $6 million, authorities said on Monday, in what...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A customs officer arranges confiscated elephant tusks before a news conference at the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok April 20, 2015. Thai customs officials have seized four tonnes of ivory worth $6 million, authorities said on Monday, in what the department called the largest bust of its kind in Thailand's history. The elephant tusks were hidden in bags containing dried beans in containers originating from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Thai Customs Department said in a statement, and were bound for Laos. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
21 / 26
Laid-off Walmart employees and supporters hold a news conference outside the Pico Rivera Walmart Store, which was recently closed on very short notice, in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2015. The former employees dispute the claim they say was given by Walmart that the store was closed because of plumbing problems, and want to be given jobs in other stores. A union on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to force Walmart to reinstate employees at five stores, accusing the retailer of closing the locations to retaliate against workers for attempts to organize for better pay and benefits. Wal-Mart Stores, which announced last week that it was temporarily closing five stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and California to fix plumbing issues, denied the union's claims. It said it would work to reopen the stores, which employed about 2,200 people, as quickly as possible. REUTERS/David McNew

Laid-off Walmart employees and supporters hold a news conference outside the Pico Rivera Walmart Store, which was recently closed on very short notice, in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2015. The former employees dispute the claim they say was...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Laid-off Walmart employees and supporters hold a news conference outside the Pico Rivera Walmart Store, which was recently closed on very short notice, in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2015. The former employees dispute the claim they say was given by Walmart that the store was closed because of plumbing problems, and want to be given jobs in other stores. A union on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to force Walmart to reinstate employees at five stores, accusing the retailer of closing the locations to retaliate against workers for attempts to organize for better pay and benefits. Wal-Mart Stores, which announced last week that it was temporarily closing five stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and California to fix plumbing issues, denied the union's claims. It said it would work to reopen the stores, which employed about 2,200 people, as quickly as possible. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
22 / 26
A rower is seen on the River Thames as the sun rises in Henley-on-Thames, southern England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A rower is seen on the River Thames as the sun rises in Henley-on-Thames, southern England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A rower is seen on the River Thames as the sun rises in Henley-on-Thames, southern England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
23 / 26
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
24 / 26
Government officials look on as pirated publications, including DVDs, CDs etc, are placed on the ground before being destroyed, during a campaign against piracy in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Government officials look on as pirated publications, including DVDs, CDs etc, are placed on the ground before being destroyed, during a campaign against piracy in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Government officials look on as pirated publications, including DVDs, CDs etc, are placed on the ground before being destroyed, during a campaign against piracy in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Close
25 / 26
The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen after taking off to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China April 21, 2015. Pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will take turns at the controls of Solar Impulse 2, which began its journey in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on March 9, as it makes its way in the first round-the-world solar-powered flight in about 25 flight days at speeds of between 50 kph and 100 kph (30 mph to 60 mph). REUTERS/Stringer

The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen after taking off to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China April 21, 2015. Pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will take turns at the controls of Solar Impulse 2,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen after taking off to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China April 21, 2015. Pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will take turns at the controls of Solar Impulse 2, which began its journey in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on March 9, as it makes its way in the first round-the-world solar-powered flight in about 25 flight days at speeds of between 50 kph and 100 kph (30 mph to 60 mph). REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Apr 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Apr 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures