A pupil catches a ball as he takes part in rugby practice on the playing fields of Rugby School in central England, January 20, 2015. Rugby School is known as the spiritual home of rugby. According to a popular version of the game's origins, it was on the school's playing field that in 1823, in a game that could loosely be described as football but was more like a brawl, a pupil called William Webb Ellis caught the ball and, instead of kicking towards the goal, sprinted with it - breaking the code and laying the way for modern-day rugby. REUTERS/Neil Hall

