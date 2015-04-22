Edition:
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town, in the south of Santiago, Chile, April 22, 2015. Authorities have restricted access to the area within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the crater and have put the area under an orange alert due to the volcano's heightened unrest and increased likelihood of eruption. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, South Africa April 21, 2015. South Africa deployed the army on Tuesday in "volatile areas" to curb a wave of anti-immigrant violence that has killed at least seven people this month, the defense minister said. The latest wave of anti-immigrant attacks began almost three weeks ago in parts of the coastal city of Durban in Kwa-Zulu Natal and quickly spread to Johannesburg, South Africa's commercial capital. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran goverment transfered 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San francisco Gotera in a effort to curb gang violence activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A picture of Saudia Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz lies amidst debris at the damaged entrance to the headquarters of the Saudi Cultural Center in Sanaa, Yemen caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A staff member of the shrine bows as Shinto priests walk after a ritual to cleanse themselves during Annual Spring Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan April 21, 2015. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering on Tuesday to a Tokyo shrine for war dead, a senior spokesman said, a day before he hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a leaders' summit in Jakarta. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Pro-democracy lawmakers Raymond Chan (2nd R) chants slogans as he and Albert Chan (R), carrying yellow umbrellas, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, leave to boycott Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong April 22, 2015. The Hong Kong government unveiled a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city's next leader to lawmakers on Wednesday, in a plan that reflected China's desire for a tightly controlled poll that is likely to rile democracy activists. The banner in the background reads "Say no to fake universal suffrage". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Boys stand in front of an artillery shell partially buried in the ground along a street damaged by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek (C, rear), one of two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, later arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti, at Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. Italian authorities arrested two survivors of Sunday's migrant boat disaster on suspicion of people trafficking, Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday after the men arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Women dance during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson poses for a selfie whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Hendon, north London, England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A member of the Barrio 18 gang waits to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A pupil catches a ball as he takes part in rugby practice on the playing fields of Rugby School in central England, January 20, 2015. Rugby School is known as the spiritual home of rugby. According to a popular version of the game's origins, it was on the school's playing field that in 1823, in a game that could loosely be described as football but was more like a brawl, a pupil called William Webb Ellis caught the ball and, instead of kicking towards the goal, sprinted with it - breaking the code and laying the way for modern-day rugby. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at technical experiment created by students, during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 22, 2015. Girls Day seeks to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and natural science sectors of the German industry. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Singer Courtney Love (R) and her daughter and executive producer Frances Bean Cobain pose at the premiere of "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A surfer waits for a break in crashing waves before diving in for a surf off Sydney's Collaroy Beach, Australia April 22, 2015. A cyclonic storm lashed Australia's east coast for a third day on Wednesday, causing millions of dollars of damage to property and infrastructure in Sydney and other cities. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Zhu Roumeng walks with her pet pig, Wuhua, near her house in Beijing, China April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted her selfies with her pet pig on China's microblogging sites. Her surname 'Zhu' sounds exactly like the Mandarin word for 'pig', as such it became the reason for her love of pigs since she was a child, Zhu said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Jesus Rivera of Kennah Construction (L) works on a swimming pool demolition for a homeowner who is going to replace the pool with a drought resistant garden, in Lakewood, California April 21, 2015. With the country's most populous state entering the fourth year of a devastating drought, Governor Jerry Brown has ordered an overall 25 percent cut in urban water use though the first statewide mandatory reductions in California's history. The suppliers with the highest per capita water use would have to accept a 36 percent cut. Meanwhile, environmentalists and some urban dwellers say the state's $45 billion agriculture industry should bear a greater share of water savings, given its massive water use. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A woman places a rose on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armored corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem, Israel April 22, 2015. Israel on Wednesday marks Memorial Day to commemorate its fallen soldiers. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman places a rose on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armored corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem, Israel April 22, 2015. Israel on Wednesday marks Memorial Day to commemorate its fallen soldiers. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
