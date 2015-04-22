Editor's choice
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town, in the south of Santiago, Chile, April 22, 2015. Authorities have restricted access to the area within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the crater and have put the area under an...more
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015....more
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, South Africa April 21, 2015. South Africa deployed the army on Tuesday in "volatile areas" to curb a wave of...more
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran goverment transfered 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San francisco Gotera in a...more
A picture of Saudia Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz lies amidst debris at the damaged entrance to the headquarters of the Saudi Cultural Center in Sanaa, Yemen caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April...more
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A staff member of the shrine bows as Shinto priests walk after a ritual to cleanse themselves during Annual Spring Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan April 21, 2015. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering on Tuesday to...more
Pro-democracy lawmakers Raymond Chan (2nd R) chants slogans as he and Albert Chan (R), carrying yellow umbrellas, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, leave to boycott Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a Legislative Council meeting in...more
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks...more
Boys stand in front of an artillery shell partially buried in the ground along a street damaged by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Mohammed Ali Malek (C, rear), one of two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, later arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti,...more
Women dance during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
London's Mayor Boris Johnson poses for a selfie whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Hendon, north London, England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of the Barrio 18 gang waits to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A pupil catches a ball as he takes part in rugby practice on the playing fields of Rugby School in central England, January 20, 2015. Rugby School is known as the spiritual home of rugby. According to a popular version of the game's origins, it was...more
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at technical experiment created by students, during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 22, 2015. Girls Day seeks to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and...more
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Singer Courtney Love (R) and her daughter and executive producer Frances Bean Cobain pose at the premiere of "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A surfer waits for a break in crashing waves before diving in for a surf off Sydney's Collaroy Beach, Australia April 22, 2015. A cyclonic storm lashed Australia's east coast for a third day on Wednesday, causing millions of dollars of damage to...more
Zhu Roumeng walks with her pet pig, Wuhua, near her house in Beijing, China April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after...more
Jesus Rivera of Kennah Construction (L) works on a swimming pool demolition for a homeowner who is going to replace the pool with a drought resistant garden, in Lakewood, California April 21, 2015. With the country's most populous state entering the...more
A woman places a rose on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armored corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem, Israel April 22, 2015. Israel on Wednesday marks Memorial Day to commemorate its fallen...more
