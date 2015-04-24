A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of...more

A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. The government announced the deployment of defense forces on Tuesday into the cities, where the violence started three weeks ago, to stem the unrest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

