A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines for scarce products. However, on antennae, roofs and windowsills, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) break the harsh routine. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek is seen at Catania's tribunal, April 24, 2015. Italian prosecutors blamed the 27-year-old Tunisian captain of a grossly overloaded fishing boat for a collision which capsized and sank his vessel off Libya, drowning hundreds of migrants including many women and children locked below deck. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a mortar shell towards what they said was a checkpoint manned by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Former CIA director David Petraeus pushes aside a television videographer as he arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man, who was detained on suspicion of people trafficking, is pictured next to a number during the arrival of migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy April 24, 2015. An Italian coast guard vessel carrying 84 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya arrived at the Sicilian port of Catania on Friday morning. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Zaur Dadayev (C), suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had become a vocal critic of Putin, was shot dead as he walked home with his girlfriend after dining next to Red Square in February. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Workers of Tokyo's Toshima ward office carry away a container holding a fragment of an unknown object after it was dug up from the ground near playground equipment at a park in Toshima ward, Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Authorities in the Japanese capital have cordoned off the playground where high levels of radiation were detected this week, reviving concerns about nuclear contamination four years after the Fukushima disaster. Nuclear regulators measured elevated radiation levels on Thursday in the children's park in central Tokyo, city officials said, more than 250 km (155 miles) from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan. One area of the park registered 480 microsieverts per hour, or nearly half the recommended annual limit of exposure. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Women wearing sevillana dresses are seen during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Malawian nationals sit in a queue to register with immigration officials at a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth south of Durban, South Africa April 23, 2015. A wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in trouble spots in Durban and Johannesburg, to where the government announced the deployment of defense forces on Tuesday. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. The owners of the Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists the Oath Keepers to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute with the U.S. government have appealed a federal stop-work order, U.S. officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Members of the Southern Resistance Committees man a tank during clashes with Houthi fighters in Aden, Yemen April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
European Council President Donald Tusk (L-R), European Parliament President Martin Schulz, EU Council General Secretary Uwe Corsepius, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite respect a minute of silence during a European Union extraordinary summit seeking for a solution to the migrants crisis, in Brussels April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Francisca Gomez poses for a photograph inside her home, a cave where she has been living for the past 50 years, in the mountains on the outskirts of Chusmuy, Honduras April 21, 2015. The 75-year old widow receives help from neighbors and friends and she makes a little money by selling wood she collects, according to a local newspaper. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman walks past a piece of street art depicting a pregnant Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in north London, England April 23, 2015. The Duchess is due to give birth to her second child in the next few days. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
CinemaCon Comedy Filmmaker of the Year Paul Feig is hit in the face with a pie by actor Bobby Cannavale during The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015. CinemaCon is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
An elderly protester yells as she is blocked by a barricade of policemen while marching down the street during a rally in central Seoul, South Korea, April 24, 2015. About 260,000 workers took part in the nationwide one-day strike, including about 60,000 government employees and 10,000 teachers, according to the Korean Federation of Trade Unions. They protested against the government's push to cut pensions and ease rules for firing employees, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
