Editor's choice
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours...more
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Mohammed Ali Malek is seen at Catania's tribunal, April 24, 2015. Italian prosecutors blamed the 27-year-old Tunisian captain of a grossly overloaded fishing boat for a collision which capsized and sank his vessel off Libya, drowning hundreds of...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a mortar shell towards what they said was a checkpoint manned by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Former CIA director David Petraeus pushes aside a television videographer as he arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A man, who was detained on suspicion of people trafficking, is pictured next to a number during the arrival of migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy April 24, 2015. An Italian coast guard vessel carrying 84 migrants rescued off the coast...more
Zaur Dadayev (C), suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2015. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy...more
Workers of Tokyo's Toshima ward office carry away a container holding a fragment of an unknown object after it was dug up from the ground near playground equipment at a park in Toshima ward, Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Authorities in the Japanese...more
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women wearing sevillana dresses are seen during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more
Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan
Malawian nationals sit in a queue to register with immigration officials at a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth south of Durban, South Africa April 23, 2015. A wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven...more
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. The owners of the Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists the Oath Keepers to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute...more
Members of the Southern Resistance Committees man a tank during clashes with Houthi fighters in Aden, Yemen April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the...more
European Council President Donald Tusk (L-R), European Parliament President Martin Schulz, EU Council General Secretary Uwe Corsepius, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Lithuanian President Dalia...more
Francisca Gomez poses for a photograph inside her home, a cave where she has been living for the past 50 years, in the mountains on the outskirts of Chusmuy, Honduras April 21, 2015. The 75-year old widow receives help from neighbors and friends and...more
A woman walks past a piece of street art depicting a pregnant Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in north London, England April 23, 2015. The Duchess is due to give birth to her second child in the next few days. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
CinemaCon Comedy Filmmaker of the Year Paul Feig is hit in the face with a pie by actor Bobby Cannavale during The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015. CinemaCon is the official convention of...more
An elderly protester yells as she is blocked by a barricade of policemen while marching down the street during a rally in central Seoul, South Korea, April 24, 2015. About 260,000 workers took part in the nationwide one-day strike, including about...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.