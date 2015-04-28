A French journalist tries to disappear into the Cu Chi tunnel network through a hole camouflaged on the jungle floor during a guided tour some 70 km (44 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon City), Vietnam, April 28, 2015. The 200 km (124 miles) underground tunnel network includes sections for living, dining, meeting and fighting and was used during the resistance against the U.S. during the Vietnam War. Vietnam marks the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted over 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Defense Ministry has said. REUTERS/Kham

