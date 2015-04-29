Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Nepal four days ago rose past 5,000...more

Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Nepal four days ago rose past 5,000 on Wednesday as officials conceded they had made mistakes in their initial response, leaving survivors stranded in remote villages waiting for aid and relief. Anger and frustration were mounting steadily, with many Nepalis sleeping out in the open under makeshift tents for a fourth night since the country's worst quake in more than 80 years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close