Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Rishi Khanal, 27, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir waves as he leads victory celebrations after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) defeated the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebels during his visit to the battle area of Gouz Dango in South Darfur, Sudan April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Nepal four days ago rose past 5,000 on Wednesday as officials conceded they had made mistakes in their initial response, leaving survivors stranded in remote villages waiting for aid and relief. Anger and frustration were mounting steadily, with many Nepalis sleeping out in the open under makeshift tents for a fourth night since the country's worst quake in more than 80 years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows fire and smoke from buildings of an abandoned village northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling on Tuesday to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said. Earlier, the interior ministry had warned that high winds were blowing the fire in northern Ukraine towards Chernobyl, where in 1986 a reactor fire led to the world's worst nuclear disaster. A 30 km (18.6 miles) exclusion zone remains in place around the plant, which remains contaminated by radioactive particles. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, United States April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People swim at the sea in Havana, Cuba April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2015 in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Residents dance to the drums of a community band near the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue as others nearby protest (unseen) the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed as part of the Panama Canal Expansion Project in Panama City April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Young men pop a wheelie, or perform a stunt, along W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue and near the site of a protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland on April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A woman cries as she waits near a collapsed house where her son is trapped, as rescue efforts go on in search of victims, after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
People carry a woman as she fainted after performing the last rites of her family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Riot policemen detain residents participating in street protests during clashes in Bujumbura, Burundi April 28, 2015. Hundreds of people marched in the outskirts of Burundi's capital in a third day of protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution and a key peace deal. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A protester holds a sign as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise, shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015, as crowds protest the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toast with sake at a State Dinner in honor of Abe at the White House in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", holds the flag of Nepal as he scales the Tour Montparnasse, a 210-metre (689 ft) building in central Paris, France April 28, 2015, to show support for the victims after the earthquake in Nepal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Junior Concepcion, 27, a Cuban jockey, rides a horse during a jumping training session of the Cuba national team in Havana, Cuba April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Bayern Munich fans display a large banner with caricatures of players Franck Ribery (L) and Arjen Robben (R) as superheroes 'Batman and Robin' prior to their German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A monk walks past the collapsed monastery and shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
