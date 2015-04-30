Vietnamese female commissioned officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Department of Defense has said. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham

