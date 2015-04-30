Edition:
Visitors are seen from the roof as they pose for pictures at the Voortrekker Monument, a venue popular with both local and international tourists, in Pretoria, South Africa April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Visitors are seen from the roof as they pose for pictures at the Voortrekker Monument, a venue popular with both local and international tourists, in Pretoria, South Africa April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Visitors are seen from the roof as they pose for pictures at the Voortrekker Monument, a venue popular with both local and international tourists, in Pretoria, South Africa April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. The demonstration was being held to support Baltimore's protest against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. The U.S. military has sent fighter jets to Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, where Taliban insurgents have launched a major offensive and overrun government checkpoints close to the main city, U.S. and Afghan sources said. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. The U.S. military has sent fighter jets to Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, where Taliban insurgents have launched...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. The U.S. military has sent fighter jets to Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, where Taliban insurgents have launched a major offensive and overrun government checkpoints close to the main city, U.S. and Afghan sources said. REUTERS/Stringer
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq March 13, 2015. Women fighters at a PKK base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time. Smoke from the front line, marking their battle against Islamic State, which launched an assault on northern Iraq last summer, is visible from the base. Many of the women have cut links with their families back home; the fighters come from all corners of the Kurdish region. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq March 13, 2015. Women fighters at a PKK base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq March 13, 2015. Women fighters at a PKK base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time. Smoke from the front line, marking their battle against Islamic State, which launched an assault on northern Iraq last summer, is visible from the base. Many of the women have cut links with their families back home; the fighters come from all corners of the Kurdish region. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A teacher gives lesson to schoolgirls in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya April 20, 2015. After a year of war, Libya's second-largest city Benghazi is divided into areas controlled by forces loyal to one of two rival Libyan governments, and areas held by Islamist fighters led by the group Washington blames for the 2012 attack that killed its ambassador. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher gives lesson to schoolgirls in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya April 20, 2015. After a year of war, Libya's second-largest city Benghazi is divided into areas...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A teacher gives lesson to schoolgirls in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya April 20, 2015. After a year of war, Libya's second-largest city Benghazi is divided into areas controlled by forces loyal to one of two rival Libyan governments, and areas held by Islamist fighters led by the group Washington blames for the 2012 attack that killed its ambassador. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. Protests over the death of Freddie Gray continued in Baltimore Wednesday as 3,000 troops stood by to enforce a curfew imposed after Monday's civil unrest. Gray died after suffering spinal injuries while in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. Protests over the death of Freddie Gray continued in Baltimore Wednesday as 3,000 troops stood by to enforce a curfew imposed after Monday's civil unrest. Gray died after suffering spinal...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. Protests over the death of Freddie Gray continued in Baltimore Wednesday as 3,000 troops stood by to enforce a curfew imposed after Monday's civil unrest. Gray died after suffering spinal injuries while in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In what was a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In what was a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. The escalating unrest was triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office, a move protesters say is unconstitutional. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. The escalating unrest was triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office, a move protesters say is unconstitutional. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Nepalese military personnel try to salvage supplies among the debris of a damaged shop at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel try to salvage supplies among the debris of a damaged shop at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepalese military personnel try to salvage supplies among the debris of a damaged shop at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks his sheep in a water-logged paddy field after recent rains in Srinagar April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks his sheep in a water-logged paddy field after recent rains in Srinagar April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A man walks his sheep in a water-logged paddy field after recent rains in Srinagar April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A protester is detained by New York police during a demonstration calling for social, economic and racial justice, in Manhattan, New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A two-year-old boy, whom local media identified by the pseudonym Xiaofeng, reacts as he practices with his prosthetic legs at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2015. Xiaofeng lost his legs in a traffic accident and was installed with prostheses earlier this month. REUTERS/Stringer

A two-year-old boy, whom local media identified by the pseudonym Xiaofeng, reacts as he practices with his prosthetic legs at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2015. Xiaofeng lost his legs in a traffic accident and was installed...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A two-year-old boy, whom local media identified by the pseudonym Xiaofeng, reacts as he practices with his prosthetic legs at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2015. Xiaofeng lost his legs in a traffic accident and was installed with prostheses earlier this month. REUTERS/Stringer
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Interior Ministry members stand guard near Russian military vehicles before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People ride a bus as they leave Kathmandu after Saturday's earthquake in Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People ride a bus as they leave Kathmandu after Saturday's earthquake in Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
People ride a bus as they leave Kathmandu after Saturday's earthquake in Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A guide and a visitor stand in front of a rock face with dinosaur track ways at the Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. Frequent landslides at the paleontological site of Cal Orcko constantly reveal new track ways, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

A guide and a visitor stand in front of a rock face with dinosaur track ways at the Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. Frequent landslides at the paleontological site of Cal Orcko...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A guide and a visitor stand in front of a rock face with dinosaur track ways at the Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. Frequent landslides at the paleontological site of Cal Orcko constantly reveal new track ways, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
A laborer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A laborer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A laborer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after they were evacuated from Nepal following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit Nepal on the return journey of a UK aid flight. REUTERS/Niklas Halle'n/Pool

A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after they were evacuated from Nepal following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit Nepal on the return journey of a...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after they were evacuated from Nepal following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit Nepal on the return journey of a UK aid flight. REUTERS/Niklas Halle'n/Pool
Ramires celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring the third goal for Chelsea in their match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Ramires celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring the third goal for Chelsea in their match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ramires celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring the third goal for Chelsea in their match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A migrant takes a selfie with German President Joachim Gauck (C) at the Marsa Open Centre for refugees in Marsa, outside Valletta, Malta April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant takes a selfie with German President Joachim Gauck (C) at the Marsa Open Centre for refugees in Marsa, outside Valletta, Malta April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A migrant takes a selfie with German President Joachim Gauck (C) at the Marsa Open Centre for refugees in Marsa, outside Valletta, Malta April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Vietnamese female commissioned officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Department of Defense has said. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese female commissioned officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Vietnamese female commissioned officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces on April 30, the event that ended a war that lasted 30 years, killing up to four million Vietnamese, the Vietnamese government said, and more than 58,000 U.S troops, the U.S. Department of Defense has said. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification. REUTERS/Kham
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, Chile April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, Chile April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, Chile April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) of the U.S. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines face off during a final news conference at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 29, 2015. Leonard Ellerbe (C), CEO of Mayweather Promotions looks on. The champions will face each other in a welterweight unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) of the U.S. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines face off during a final news conference at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 29, 2015. Leonard...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) of the U.S. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines face off during a final news conference at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 29, 2015. Leonard Ellerbe (C), CEO of Mayweather Promotions looks on. The champions will face each other in a welterweight unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colors of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. Britain goes to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colors of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. Britain goes to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colors of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. Britain goes to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Toby Melville
