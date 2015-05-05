Editor's choice
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory parade on Moscow's Red Square May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence, including a rifle, where two gunmen were shot dead after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Hundreds of traumatized Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram Islamists...more
A Libyan Navy boat carries migrants back to the coastal city of Misrata, Libya May 3, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of...more
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48...more
A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool
Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cosplayers dressed as "Star Wars" characters Chewbacca (R) and Darth Vader talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2015. Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day, a pun that comes from an iconic quote in the movie, "May the...more
A police officer stands near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative after a shooting outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland,...more
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Aden, Yemen May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside local fighters against...more
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds a virtual camera during a visit to the set of the video game Squadron 42 being filmed at the Imaginarium at Ealing Studios in west London, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester, who is an Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, is carried by policemen during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a...more
A police officer douses a man, who was hit by pepper spray after defying a curfew, with water as he lies detained in west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines hangs his head as his trainer Freddie Roach looks on during a post-fight news conference after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 2, 2015. Mayweather took...more
Russia's Margarita Mamun performs in the individual final program at the 31st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Minsk, Belarus, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during the Berkshire annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2015. More than 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders poured into Omaha this...more
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain celebrates on the podium next to former King of Spain Juan Carlos (L) after winning the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Nepalese army personnel holds the baby of an earthquake victim after being airlifted from Sindhupalchok District to Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed after last week's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women...more
A group of 1000 customers receive facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together on Monday that achieved a Guinness record for the...more
Paramilitary police officers hold the Chinese national flag in a flag-raising ceremony during the medal ceremony for the men's singles final table tennis match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China May 3, 2015....more
Jamaica's 4x200 relay team strikes a pose on the medal podium after winning the event at the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau Bahamas, May 3, 2015. From left are Nickel Ashmeade, Jason Livermore, Rasheed Dwyer and Warren Weir. ...more
Disabled Palestinians take part in a local sitting volleyball championship in Gaza City May 4, 2015. Some of the participants lost their limbs after being injured in past rounds of conflict with Israel, according to the organizers of the event....more
