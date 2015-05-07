Editor's choice
Police officers stand guard while a protester speaks on her mobile phone in front of a Macedonian government building in Skopje, Macedonia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy...more
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage speaks to supporters at his final campaign event in Broadstairs, southeast England, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold cardboard in front of their faces as they watch bonfires during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protestors fight with police in front of a Macedonian government building in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Several thousand people demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who was accused by the top opposition leader of trying to...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Medical clowns perform in front of children affected by the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu May 6, 2015. A team of five medical clowns from Israel is visiting earthquake victims to ease trauma effects and to reduce pain and anxiety among children...more
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000...more
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived...more
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, Serbia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An elderly man dances with a girl dressed in a military uniform during a street performance to commemorate veterans of World War Two ahead of Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 5, 2015. Russia will...more
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protestor looks at his mobile phone, silhouetted against burning garbage in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Up to 2,000 protesters clashed with Macedonian police on Tuesday outside the government building in Skopje as they called for the resignation...more
Kim Kardashian is seen caught by a photographers flash while posing before the signing of her book 'Selfish' at Barnes & Noble in New York May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej sits in a vehicle as he leaves Siriraj Hospital for the Grand Palace to join a ceremony marking Coronation Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2015. Bhumibol, the world's longest reigning monarch, left hospital on...more
A general view of the abandoned Kfar Halab train station in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria May 4, 2015. The station has been out of service nearly three years due to the conflict in the country and it is now the housing to about 40...more
Four Afghan men look on in court during their trial in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old woman, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 6, 2015. An Afghan judge sentenced the four men to death on Wednesday for the mob killing of a 27-year-old woman...more
Azam, a 26-year-old from South Sudan, stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow...more
Israeli border policemen move a Palestinian man away from a bulldozer as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have...more
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy, in mourning for a family member, rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A palace guard stands at the gate to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States, May 5, 2015. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its...more
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in...more
Construction workers take a nap in front of a wall of a construction site during their lunch break in Beijing, China, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
