NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died on Monday, the fifth officer gunned down in as many months amid anti-law enforcement sentiment not seen since the turbulent 1960s, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A boy runs on the seafront in the coastal town of Limassol, Cyprus, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying eight-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
People displaced by the Boko Haram insurgence board a truck to travel back to their home states, after arriving in Nigeria, at Geidam, Nigeria May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated thousands of Nigerian refugees sheltering from Boko Haram fighters on Lake Chad's Karamga island, a military official told Reuters on Tuesday, as the armies of four west African nations battle to quash the Islamist militants. The 4,000 Nigerian refugees were already on their way back home and would arrive at the frontier town of Geidam in Yobe state on Wednesday, said the executive secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency in Yobe state, Idi Jidawa. A Nigerian security official, who declined to be named, confirmed the news. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Portraits by contemporary artist JR, collected during the month of March 2014, are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes during the election in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Luiz Fernadez, 15, poses with an image of Barcelona's Neymar shaved on his head before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, at a barbershop run by hair artist and barber Nariko in Sao Vicente, near Santos, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil May 6, 2015. Nariko, who was motivated to get into the profession by his grandfather and uncle, has been etching profiles of the famous onto the sides and backs of heads for about a year or so. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold cardboard in front of their faces as they watch bonfires during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak, Israel May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, is celebrated by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. Shocked after as many as 900 people drowned last month in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, European Union leaders have agreed to triple funding for sea patrols, but disagreement persists on what to do with those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Some in Patras are recent arrivals, often traveling via Turkey, others have languished in the empty buildings for as long as two years. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A man drives his motorcycle as he wears a gas masks after what activists said was a chlorine gas attack on Kansafra village at Idlib countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
President Bashar al-Assad addresses his supporters at a school in an undisclosed location during an event to commemorate Syria's Martyrs' Day May 6, 2015. Assad said on Wednesday that troops would head to an insurgent-held town to help besieged soldiers holed up on its outskirts and said army setbacks were part of normal warfare. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. It takes 150 gallons of water to make a 1/3-pound hamburger, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. Savchenko, who has become a symbol of resistance in Ukraine to what Kiev and the West see as Russian aggression, is being held in Moscow on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine last year. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Vatican Swiss guard Dominic Bergamin kisses his wife Joanne prior to a swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Russian navy sailors take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry receives a toy koala from Anne Woods (C) as he greets well-wishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An asylum seeker shows his inked fingers at the central receiving facility for refugees, where he started the process to try and prove his grounds for refugee status, in Berlin, Germany March 3, 2015. The German government is expecting the number of people seeking asylum to double to 400,000 in 2015, two participants at a meeting with Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has cooked him meals and taken care of his personal hygiene. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of the collapsed houses after April 25 earthquake at Bhaktapur, Nepal May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Takashi Uchiyama (L) of Japan reacts after defeating Jomthong Chuwatana (R, bottom) of Thailand by knockout in their WBA superfeather weight boxing title bout in Tokyo May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
James Spears takes his 1964 German built Amphicar for a drive on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. A prolonged drought in the Western United States has drastically affected the level of the lakes water. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Pictures