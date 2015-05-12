Edition:
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, after what the rebels said were advances made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A fighter of the Popular Resistance Committee is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Taiz, Yemen May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Musician Kanye West poses for a photograph before receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago during their annual commencement ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A combination of photos shows gay-themed traffic lights in Vienna May 11, 2015. The traffic lights are intended to get the city into the mood for the annual Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's most popular kitsch cultural events which this year is being hosted by the Austrian capital. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were rescued from two wooden boats stranded off the coast of Indonesia's northern Aceh province, authorities said on Sunday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Pope Francis (R) meets Cuban President Raul Castro during a private audience at the Vatican May 10, 2015. Pope Francis, who helped broker a historic thaw between the United States and Cuba, held talks with Cuban President Raul Castro on Sunday ahead of the pontiff's trip to both countries in September. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A Buddhist monk shaves the head of a novice monk during an inauguration ceremony at Jogye temple in Seoul, May 11, 2015. Ten children were given the opportunity to experience life as Buddhist monks by staying at the temple until Buddha's birthday in two weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Residents wearing masks pose for a photograph near a statue of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, as a sandstorm hits Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A girl walks past a destroyed mosque in the town of Mararaba, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as another fighter covers his ear at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus May 10, 2015. Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) fighters said that this was an operation to take control of the highway connecting Damascus to Homs, and that they have made advances in Tal-Kurdi. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Stephen Weiss, a 90-year- old U.S. veteran of the Normandy landings attends an armed forces and veterans' parade on the final day of 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Relatives of killed policeman from special unit "Tigers" Zarko Kuzmanovski mourn next to his coffin draped with the Macedonian flag during his funeral in the village of Brvenica, Macedonia May 10, 2015. Eight police officers and 14 men described as "terrorists" were killed in a day-long gun battle in an ethnic Albanian area of northern Macedonia, the government said on Sunday. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A collapsed house is pictured after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. Saleh and his family are safe after airstrikes targeted his residence in the capital Sanaa early on Sunday, a news agency allied to the former Yemeni president said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Switzerland's Timo Helbling scuffles with Canada's Nathan MacKinnon (R) during their Hockey World Championship game at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 10, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Protesters are seen through the broken windshield of a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. This spring, workers who pick strawberries and other fruit in San Quintin have protested for better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of the Baja California peninsula. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Westminster Abbey for a thanksgiving service on the final day of 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Spanish mountain biker Alejandro Ortega takes a deep breath as he makes his way to the finish line, in front of "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge), as he participates in the XVIII 101km international competition in Ronda, southern Spain, May 9, 2015. About 7,000 participants, including runners, mountain bikers and duathletes, run a track of 101 km (63 miles) in less than 24 hours through the "Serrania de Ronda" (Ronda Mountain Range) during this competition organised by the 4th Tercio (Regiment) "Alejandro Farnesio" of the Spanish Legion. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A World War Two veteran takes part in a march in Jerusalem commemorating the 70th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives on a motorbike at Maximos Mansion to attend a governmental meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens May 10 2015. Greece's main debt negotiator called on the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to show their willingness to break an impasse in debt talks, ahead of a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A policeman throws a stone as he clears a barricade which was set up by protesters in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the country holds peaceful elections, Tanzania's presidency says. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A worker sets up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, featuring late actress Ingrid Bergman, inside the press conference room at the Festival Palace in Cannes, Southern France, May 11, 2015. The poster was designed based on a photograph taken by photographer David Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province, China, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Neighbours talk in front of a damaged house in Kumanovo, Macedonia May 11, 2015. Macedonia said on Sunday its police had wiped out a group of ethnic Albanian "terrorists" in a day-long gun battle that left at least 22 people dead at a moment of deep political crisis in the former Yugoslav republic. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman walks out from a collapsed house after the April 25 earthquake at Bungamati village in Lalitpur May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
