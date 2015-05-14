Editor's Choice
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. A Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed...more
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. The...more
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday taking in 20,000 migrants over two years and distributing them across Europe, a...more
Lava flows from Karangetang volcano, which starting erupting again last week, on Sitaro island, North Sulawesi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto
President Obama meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. At left is Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Afghan immigrant carries his son, followed by his wife, as they walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly...more
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
An arson investigator talks on a two-way radio inside a gutted slipper factory in Valenzuela, Metro Manila in the Philippines, May 14, 2015. A fire at a factory making rubber slippers killed 31 workers in the Philippine capital on Wednesday, and...more
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. The...more
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance...more
Guests attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An oxen ploughs the land during an annual ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2015. The ancient ploughing ceremony in Buddhist Thailand, overseen by Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, marks the end of the dry season and...more
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffett flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian
Soldiers carry an earthquake victim towards the ambulance after being airlifted from Sindhupalchok District at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more
Palestinian boys sit atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony...more
Britain's Prince Harry performs the haka with soldiers from the 1st New Zealand Brigade during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. Prince Harry is on a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives for a news conference with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov at the presidential residence of Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi, Russia May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The alleged on-going land reclamation of China at Subi reef is seen from Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ambulances and people gather outside the hospital after an attack on a bus in Karachi, Pakistan, May 13, 2015. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a bus in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least 43 people, police said, in...more
A Nepalese woman stands on a landslide area after the April 25 earthquake at Jure village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.