A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from...more
A security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015....more
A bar receipt is shown during Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth's testimony before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "U.S. Secret Service: Accountability for March 4, 2015 Misconduct" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May...more
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Relatives mourn over the body of Hezbollah fighter Ahmed al-Amin, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in Sidon, southern Lebanon May 14, 2015. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Syria's army made big...more
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. The two will box on Friday...more
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015....more
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and...more
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Salma Hayek poses during a photocall for the film "Tale of Tales" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Brazil's Corinthians fans cheer their team on during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Guarani in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer (not pictured) during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. Greece's debt is not viable and the country's debt repayments to...more
Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, works with his friend on their homemade replica of the "Hulkbuster" Iron Man armor from the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron", at an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China,...more
Rohinyga and Bangladeshi refugees are transported to a navy boat where they will be taken to mainland Malaysia, after they landed at Pantai Pasir Berdengung beach in Langkawi island, in the northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 14, 2015....more
President Barack Obama welcomes Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, of Bahrain, as he plays host to leaders and delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House in Washington...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia, in the village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, Greece May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece...more
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13,...more
A detained protester cries in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A security guard looks out from a viewing panel in a door at a guest house after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 14, 2015. At least one gunman attacked the guest house popular with foreigners in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least five people,...more
Britain's Prince Harry talks to children from Linton base school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, New Zealand May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Singer Nick Fradiani (C) is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (2nd L) surrounded by fellow contestants during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
