Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015....more
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and...more
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans (bottom) sit on board the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat (Top) is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130...more
A man reads a newspaper as his friend looks at his mobile phone, as they sit next to collapsed houses on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women spray their designs on a wall during a graffiti class offered by the LATA 65 organization in Lisbon, Portugal May 14, 2015. The LATA 65 organization is an initiative for the elderly in the area of urban art. Since it began in 2012, they have...more
Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, works with his friend on their homemade replica of the "Hulkbuster" Iron Man armour from the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron", at an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China,...more
Hundreds of migrants are seen on a boat drifting off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. Thailand has found a boat drifting off its west coast carrying 300 migrants but has refused to grant it permission to land, a...more
Israeli border policemen detain a wounded Palestinian protester who witnesses said was shot by the troops during clashes following a rally ahead of the Nakba day in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 14, 2015. Palestinians mark "Nakba" (Catastrophe)...more
Boca Juniors' fans light flares as they cheer their team before their Copa Libertadores soccer match against River Plate in Buenos Aires May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as the body arrives at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cast member Charlize Theron attends a news conference for the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Seven year-old Ariana, a Kurdish-Syrian immigrant, rests before crossing into Macedonia along with another 45 Syrian immigrants near the border Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar T
Local residents walk on a bridge linked to collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Singati Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat today, gather in temporary shelter in Langsa, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. Nearly 800 "boat people" were brought ashore in Indonesia on Friday but other vessels...more
People are reflected in mirrors at an entrance to a department store in the fashion district of Harajuku in Tokyo May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
