A man shows his traditional full body tattoo as he poses outside the Sensoji temple during the Sanja Matsuri festival in the Asakusa district of Tokyo May 17, 2015. The Sanja Matsuri festival attracts about one million visitors over its duration of three days, when parties of revelers carry portable shrines through the Asakusa neighborhood, rocking and shaking them in a belief that this intensified the powers of the deities that reside inside them. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

