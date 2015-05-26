Editor's Choice
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo...more
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A participant poses for a portrait during the Generation Festival in Moossou May 23, 2015. The annual festival by the Aboure, an ethnic group living in southern Ivory Coast, introduces the next generation that will participate in the ruling of the...more
A student protester gestures as a jet of water is released from a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier fires an AK-47 rifle during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter gestures as he shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 23, 2015. Rebel fighters from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and...more
Men throw soil over the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United...more
Chelsea celebrate with the trophy after winning the Barclays Premier League. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
People rest during Midburn festival at southern Israel May 22, 2015. The Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, concluded on Sunday in the country's southern Negev desert. In keeping with the Burning Man tradition, thousands of revelers...more
A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian...more
Men carry the body of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD in Bujumbura during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United...more
Actress Emmanuelle Bercot, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Mon roi", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jeralean Talley, the world's oldest-known living person, is escorted down the aisle following a church service and celebration for her 116th birthday in Inkster, Michigan May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mercedes Formula One drivers Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany and Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain celebrate on the podium with Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany after the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert...more
Catholic nuns walk to a polling station to cast their ballots during municipal elections in Ronda, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Upstart parties are expected to make strong headway in Spanish regional elections on Sunday, ushering in an era of...more
Pilgrims smile as they ride a horse in front of the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. Every spring, hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at the shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage...more
Men pray in front of a house of Zedi Feruzi, the head of opposition party UPD, during his funeral in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 24, 2015. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Burundi's government and its opponents not to let violence derail United...more
Andrzej Duda, presidential candidate of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), his wife Agata (R) and daughter Kinga flash Victory signs after the results of the exit polls on the second round of presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, May 24, 2015....more
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out the window of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Director Jacques Audiard, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Dheepan", poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday....more
Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves...more
Men wearing costume of traditional firefighters perform acrobatic stunts atop a bamboo ladder following a memorial service for firefighters at Sensoji temple in Tokyo's downtown of Asakusa May 25, 2015. Hundreds of firefighters in traditional costume...more
Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during...more
Girls, dressed in traditional Chinese costumes, stand above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods as they take part in the Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island, China May 25, 2015. The festival...more
