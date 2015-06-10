Edition:
Wed Jun 10, 2015

A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, ahead of the Copa America tournament in Santiago, June 8, 2015. Chile will play the group A matches along with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in the upcoming Copa America 2015 in Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, ahead of the Copa America tournament in Santiago, June 8, 2015. Chile will play the group A matches along with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in the upcoming Copa America 2015 in Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 8, 2015. Turkey faced the prospect of weeks of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in weekend polls, dealing a blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions to acquire sweeping new powers. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 8, 2015. Turkey faced the prospect of weeks of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in weekend polls, dealing a blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions to acquire sweeping new powers. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megan Klingenberg defender (22) in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium, Jun 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megan Klingenberg defender (22) in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium, Jun 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. Authorities hunting for two convicted murderers who staged a brash prison break in upstate New York were questioning a woman who worked at the maximum-security prison, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. Authorities hunting for two convicted murderers who staged a brash prison break in upstate New York were questioning a woman who worked at the maximum-security prison, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful explosion, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday. At least sixteen tanks, most of them storing petrol, were on fire and sending a huge pall of smoke over the area surrounding the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful explosion, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday. At least sixteen tanks, most of them storing petrol, were on fire and sending a huge pall of smoke over the area surrounding the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a service in memory of the late prince in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2015. Prince Kardam died in Madrid on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a service in memory of the late prince in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2015. Prince Kardam died in Madrid on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday there were eight new cases of MERS, bringing the total to 95 but representing a sharp fall in the number of daily new cases from 23 reported a day earlier. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday there were eight new cases of MERS, bringing the total to 95 but representing a sharp fall in the number of daily new cases from 23 reported a day earlier. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his first public appearance on his current visit to Australia, at a school in Katoomba, west of Sydney, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his first public appearance on his current visit to Australia, at a school in Katoomba, west of Sydney, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas, June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas, June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, students and their families fell into an abyss in an Andean area of Peru, northeast of Lima, killing at least 17 people, mostly school children, while 54 others were injured, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Huanuco Regional Government

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, students and their families fell into an abyss in an Andean area of Peru, northeast of Lima, killing at least 17 people, mostly school children, while 54 others were injured, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Huanuco Regional Government
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 7, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 7, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
