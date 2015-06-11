Edition:
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, affecting hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people, slowly began to recede on Wednesday but was expected to be above flood stage for several more days. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout

Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, affecting hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, affecting hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people, slowly began to recede on Wednesday but was expected to be above flood stage for several more days. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A businessman stands behind a frosted glass window of an office high-rise in central Tokyo June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A businessman stands behind a frosted glass window of an office high-rise in central Tokyo June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A businessman stands behind a frosted glass window of an office high-rise in central Tokyo June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer
Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts (50) loses control of his bat during a swing in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Jun 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts (50) loses control of his bat during a swing in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Jun 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts (50) loses control of his bat during a swing in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Jun 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The photo of LGTB rights activist and Spanish Socialist politician Pedro Zerolo hangs next to a black ribbon on a rainbow flag in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2015. Zerolo, who helped get same-sex marriage approved in Spain, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 54 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The photo of LGTB rights activist and Spanish Socialist politician Pedro Zerolo hangs next to a black ribbon on a rainbow flag in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2015. Zerolo, who helped get same-sex marriage approved in Spain, passed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
The photo of LGTB rights activist and Spanish Socialist politician Pedro Zerolo hangs next to a black ribbon on a rainbow flag in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2015. Zerolo, who helped get same-sex marriage approved in Spain, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 54 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Posters of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad (R) and his father Hafez Al-Assad (L) are seen at the main entrance at the Brigade 52 military base after it was captured by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa, Syria June 9, 2015. Rebel fighters captured the major base from the Syrian army in the south of the country on Tuesday, rebels and a monitoring group said, a setback for President Bashar al-Assad reflecting the mounting pressure on him after recent losses elsewhere. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Posters of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad (R) and his father Hafez Al-Assad (L) are seen at the main entrance at the Brigade 52 military base after it was captured by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa, Syria June 9, 2015. Rebel fighters captured the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Posters of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad (R) and his father Hafez Al-Assad (L) are seen at the main entrance at the Brigade 52 military base after it was captured by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa, Syria June 9, 2015. Rebel fighters captured the major base from the Syrian army in the south of the country on Tuesday, rebels and a monitoring group said, a setback for President Bashar al-Assad reflecting the mounting pressure on him after recent losses elsewhere. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A staff member puts an identification number on a rescued migrant's hand as she disembarks at the Pozzallo harbour, Italy, June 9, 2015. Some 447 migrants were brought into the Sicilian port of Pozzallo after being rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A staff member puts an identification number on a rescued migrant's hand as she disembarks at the Pozzallo harbour, Italy, June 9, 2015. Some 447 migrants were brought into the Sicilian port of Pozzallo after being rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A staff member puts an identification number on a rescued migrant's hand as she disembarks at the Pozzallo harbour, Italy, June 9, 2015. Some 447 migrants were brought into the Sicilian port of Pozzallo after being rescued at sea by the Italian coastguard. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on armoured vehicles on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on armoured vehicles on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on armoured vehicles on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Hearts with the name of Ezell Ford, who was shot by police, are left by protesters outside the home of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city's police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer's gun. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hearts with the name of Ezell Ford, who was shot by police, are left by protesters outside the home of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Hearts with the name of Ezell Ford, who was shot by police, are left by protesters outside the home of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city's police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer's gun. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions and lying to the FBI about it. According to an indictment, Hastert, 73, was trying to evade detection of $3.5 million in payments he had promised to make to someone from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, to conceal past misconduct against the person. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions and lying to the FBI about it. According to an indictment, Hastert, 73, was trying to evade detection of $3.5 million in payments he had promised to make to someone from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, to conceal past misconduct against the person. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory on Tuesday against non-essential travel to South Korea, where eight new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) were reported, bringing the total to 95 with seven fatalities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory on Tuesday against non-essential travel to South Korea,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory on Tuesday against non-essential travel to South Korea, where eight new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) were reported, bringing the total to 95 with seven fatalities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Neighbour Vadim Yaritsa checks his roof for damages as firefighters look for hot spots beside the burned house (bottom) of suspect Norman Raddatz, where a police officer was shot and killed, in Edmonton, June 9, 2015. Constable Daniel Woodall was killed and another officer Sergeant Jason Harley injured on Monday in Edmonton, Canada after an exchange of fire with Raddatz, police said. The officers were attempting to arrest Raddatz on Monday evening, when the shootings happened, police said. Raddatz's house caught fire after the shooting and burned to the ground, according to local media. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Neighbour Vadim Yaritsa checks his roof for damages as firefighters look for hot spots beside the burned house (bottom) of suspect Norman Raddatz, where a police officer was shot and killed, in Edmonton, June 9, 2015. Constable Daniel Woodall was...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Neighbour Vadim Yaritsa checks his roof for damages as firefighters look for hot spots beside the burned house (bottom) of suspect Norman Raddatz, where a police officer was shot and killed, in Edmonton, June 9, 2015. Constable Daniel Woodall was killed and another officer Sergeant Jason Harley injured on Monday in Edmonton, Canada after an exchange of fire with Raddatz, police said. The officers were attempting to arrest Raddatz on Monday evening, when the shootings happened, police said. Raddatz's house caught fire after the shooting and burned to the ground, according to local media. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
