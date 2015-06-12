Editor's choice
Cody Ives, 22, riding a 1974 Harley Davidson SX 250, reacts to the crowd while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th...more
Iveily Morales, 3, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, stands next to her mother at their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people...more
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Taiz, Yemen June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015....more
Protesters kick soccer balls during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. Students demonstrated ahead of the opening of the Copa America 2015 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" world premiere at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for...more
Ecuador's Enner Valencia and Chile's Charles Aranguiz (R) jump for the ball during the opening soccer match of the Copa America 2015 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Something in the Water" as presenters Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger and director Raj Kapoor listen during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015....more
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. The United States urged the Vatican to criticize Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict more forcefully, hours before Pope Francis was...more
Distressed persons wait to be rescued by sailors and marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) (not pictured) in the Pacific Ocean, in the Makassar Strait in Indonesia, June 10, 2015. USS Rushmore rescued 65 people after...more
A policeman lies on the ground during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. In Sudan, which faces insurgences in the western region of Darfur and along...more
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany, June 10, 2015. Forty four coffins with the victims' remains...more
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Palestinian national security forces loyal to Hamas demonstrate their skills during a military graduation ceremony in the northern Gaza Strip, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A laborer looks out of a building under construction to observe a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The remains of the body of a suicide bomber are covered on the ground in front of tourist shops, at the scene of a foiled suicide attack in Luxor, Egypt, June 10, 2015. The suicide bomber blew himself up in the parking lot of Karnak temple in the...more
The sister of Aftab Bahadur touches her brother's face after his body was placed in a van to be taken for burial following his execution at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2015. Pakistan on Wednesday executed Bahadur, who was 15 when...more
Tibetan protesters hold a banner outside the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Candidate City presentation at the Palace hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 10, 2015. The banner reads 'No More Bloody Games' and 'Stop Beijing 2022'. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Syrian child holds a drawing as he waits to disembark from Belgian Navy vessel Godetia at the Augusta port, Italy, June 10, 2015. Around 250 migrants from Syria arrived at the Sicilian harbour from a Damascus refugee camp. REUTERS/Antonio...more
Family members cry at a funeral for victims killed in the capsized cruise ship accident, at a mortuary in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shows his watch while leaving the European Council headquarters on the first day of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, June 11, 2015. European leaders realise Greece needs a viable solution to its debt...more
U.S. Marines jump from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter into the Gulf of Aden near the USS Iwo Jima during a training exercise in this undated Department of Defense photo released June 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Dept of Defense
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 10, 2015. South Korean President Park Geun-hye postponed a U.S. visit on Wednesday to supervise the handling of an outbreak of...more
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
